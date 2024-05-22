The enemy hit an FPV drone on a police car during the evacuation in Volchansk: there is a dead and wounded

In Volchansk, Kharkiv region, Russian troops divided an FPV Drone into a police car during the evacuation of local residents. As a result of the attack, one policeman was killed and another was injured. This was announced by Interior Minister Igor Klimenko, reports UNN.

In Volchansk, Russia fired at a police car during an evacuation. One policeman was killed and another was injured - Klimenko wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the invaders hit the evacuation vehicle with an FPV Drone. At that moment, there were two police officers in the car who were going to rescue civilians.

"Enemy drones are constantly circling. The danger to police evacuation groups remains consistently high. But the police continue to take people out of the shelling. They save despite the risks to their own lives and health. This self - sacrifice should always be remembered," Klimenko said.

