Sinegubov: 100 people who remained in Volchansk were actually captured by the Russians

About 100 people remained in the city of Volchansk; the Russian Armed Forces do not release them for evacuation, they are actually in captivity. This was stated by The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleg Sinegubov, reports UNN.

We are continuing evacuation measures. In total, 10,700 people were evacuated in the Volchansky direction. And according to our information, there are 100 people in the city of Volchansk who were actually captured by the Russians and are not allowed to evacuate under threats of execution - says Sinegubov.

According to him, as soon as possible, evacuation measures will be carried out in Volchansk.

On the border, where the fighting is currently taking place, we took out almost all the people. In the first days of the Russians entering the territory of the Kharkiv region, there were about 30 people in all settlements. We will find out their fate after the liberation of the territories "he said.

Sinegubov also said that there is a forced evacuation of orphaned children. Sp 123 such children, they took out 66 and the evacuation continues.

