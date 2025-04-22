The Earth was hit by a magnetic storm, a weaker one is expected on Wednesday

$41.380.02
The Vatican has announced the date of the Pope's funeral: the ceremony will take place on Saturday
08:27 AM • 7438 views

The Vatican has announced the date of the Pope's funeral: the ceremony will take place on Saturday

Exclusive
07:51 AM • 23147 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 47670 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 140642 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 77376 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 68854 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 64286 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 40283 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
April 21, 12:22 PM • 31823 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

April 21, 10:05 AM • 83835 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Archive

Погода
+24°
3.2m/s
25%
751 mm
April 22, 12:14 AM • 25371 views

Publications

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

07:51 AM • 23147 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 64850 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope
Exclusive

April 21, 02:32 PM • 140642 views

Apple in the shadows: how the grey market for electronics hits the budgets of Ukraine, the EU, and the US

April 21, 02:13 PM • 55530 views

What to do in the garden in May: tasks that cannot be missed

April 21, 12:52 PM • 62292 views
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
UNN Lite

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

07:54 AM • 5122 views

Hailey Bieber shared touching photos with son Jack on Easter

April 21, 01:36 PM • 29334 views

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: ‘Kim Kardashian's ‘grandfathers’ robbers to stand trial

April 21, 12:58 PM • 32530 views

John Cena Surpassed Everyone at WrestleMania: 17th Champion Title

April 21, 12:03 PM • 29750 views

Fans are again concerned about Justin Bieber's condition after strange behavior at a Coachella party

April 21, 09:54 AM • 62941 views
The Earth was hit by a magnetic storm, a weaker one is expected on Wednesday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 568 views

A moderate magnetic storm was recorded on April 22 (K-index 6), a weaker one is expected on the 23rd (K-index 5).

The Earth was hit by a magnetic storm, a weaker one is expected on Wednesday

The Earth was hit by a moderate magnetic storm on April 22. The reason was high solar activity. A slightly weaker storm with an index of 5 points is expected tomorrow. This is reported by UNN with reference to Meteoagent.

Details

Today, solar activity with a K-index of 6 is predicted, which corresponds to a moderate level. Such storms mainly affect the well-being of weather-sensitive people. A prolonged storm of this magnitude can lead to damage to transformers. In some latitudes, even the aurora borealis may be noticeable.

Another magnetic storm of slightly less intensity (K-index 5) will hit the Earth tomorrow, April 23. And already from April 24, scientists predict a decrease in the intensity of disturbances to K-index 4.

The online forecast of solar flares and storms is calculated using satellite systems and scientific international meteorological laboratories around the world. The data depends on the activity of the Sun, so the forecast is updated online.

The level of magnetic storms is estimated by the Kp-index (index of geomagnetic activity): 0-3: no disturbances; 4-5: weak storm; 6-7: moderate storm; 8-9: strong storm.

How to reduce the impact of magnetic storms on health

As reported, it is desirable for weather-sensitive people to reduce physical and psychological stress on these days, ensure a good night's sleep, maintain water balance in the body (drink at least 2 liters of water a day), give up fatty foods and alcohol, add walks to your daily routine or at least ventilate the room more often: fresh air will help improve your well-being.

Magnetic storms in April 2025: when to expect24.03.25, 13:58 • 315755 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyHealth
