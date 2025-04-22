The Earth was hit by a magnetic storm, a weaker one is expected on Wednesday

The Earth was hit by a moderate magnetic storm on April 22. The reason was high solar activity. A slightly weaker storm with an index of 5 points is expected tomorrow. This is reported by UNN with reference to Meteoagent.

Today, solar activity with a K-index of 6 is predicted, which corresponds to a moderate level. Such storms mainly affect the well-being of weather-sensitive people. A prolonged storm of this magnitude can lead to damage to transformers. In some latitudes, even the aurora borealis may be noticeable.

Another magnetic storm of slightly less intensity (K-index 5) will hit the Earth tomorrow, April 23. And already from April 24, scientists predict a decrease in the intensity of disturbances to K-index 4.

The online forecast of solar flares and storms is calculated using satellite systems and scientific international meteorological laboratories around the world. The data depends on the activity of the Sun, so the forecast is updated online.

The level of magnetic storms is estimated by the Kp-index (index of geomagnetic activity): 0-3: no disturbances; 4-5: weak storm; 6-7: moderate storm; 8-9: strong storm.

How to reduce the impact of magnetic storms on health

As reported, it is desirable for weather-sensitive people to reduce physical and psychological stress on these days, ensure a good night's sleep, maintain water balance in the body (drink at least 2 liters of water a day), give up fatty foods and alcohol, add walks to your daily routine or at least ventilate the room more often: fresh air will help improve your well-being.

