The date of the inauguration of Poland's newly elected president, Karol Nawrocki, has been announced

Newly elected Polish President Karol Nawrocki will officially take office on August 6 after taking the oath at a Sejm session. This was reported by UNN with reference to the message of the press service of the Polish parliament's chancellery on the social network X.

Details

It is noted that the Speaker of the Sejm, Szymon Hołownia, on Monday, July 7, signed a resolution on convening the parliament "for the newly elected President of the Republic of Poland to take the oath."

The National Assembly will be held in the Sejm session hall on August 6 this year at 10:00 AM - the message says.

Recall

The Supreme Court of Poland confirmed Karol Nawrocki's victory in the presidential elections, despite disputes and numerous complaints. The decision paves the way for Nawrocki to take the oath and assume office.

