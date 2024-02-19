ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
The Center for Countering Disinformation explained why russians hacked Ukrainian social media and posted fakes about the army

The Center for Countering Disinformation explained why russians hacked Ukrainian social media and posted fakes about the army

russian hackers posted fake news about the actions of the Ukrainian army in Avdiivka on the pages of Ukrainian media to discredit the Ukrainian Armed Forces and Commander-in-Chief Syrsky.

The hacking of Ukrainian media pages by russian hackers and the posting of fake news about the alleged "defeat of the 'elite units' of the Defense Forces in Avdiivka" by Russians is part of their campaign to discredit the Armed Forces and Commander-in-Chief Syrsky. This was stated by the head of the Center for Political Analysis, Lieutenant Andriy Kovalenko, UNN reports.

Details

The CAA reminds that the russians are campaigning that Syrsky is a "russian man," and they have also reinforced the narrative that "elite units of the Defense Forces" were "thrown to their deaths in Avdiivka.

In fact, the 3rd Brigade (and others) managed to unblock certain sections of the front and allow other forces to withdraw from Avdiivka. The purpose of the operation was to save lives, but the russians are conducting their campaign to create the illusion that our command acts in the same way as theirs - we know that the Russians do not value the lives of their soldiers. Ukraine, on the other hand, values the lives of its military and acts according to different principles

- the statement said.

Ukrainian media outlets have come under a series of hostile hacker attacks. Representatives of Ukrayinska Pravda, Liga.net, Apostrophe, and Telegraph have contacted the CERT-UA computer emergency response team.

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War
avdiivkaAvdiivka
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
valerii-zaluzhnyiValeriy Zaluzhnyi

