The hacking of Ukrainian media pages by russian hackers and the posting of fake news about the alleged "defeat of the 'elite units' of the Defense Forces in Avdiivka" by Russians is part of their campaign to discredit the Armed Forces and Commander-in-Chief Syrsky. This was stated by the head of the Center for Political Analysis, Lieutenant Andriy Kovalenko, UNN reports.

Details

The CAA reminds that the russians are campaigning that Syrsky is a "russian man," and they have also reinforced the narrative that "elite units of the Defense Forces" were "thrown to their deaths in Avdiivka.

In fact, the 3rd Brigade (and others) managed to unblock certain sections of the front and allow other forces to withdraw from Avdiivka. The purpose of the operation was to save lives, but the russians are conducting their campaign to create the illusion that our command acts in the same way as theirs - we know that the Russians do not value the lives of their soldiers. Ukraine, on the other hand, values the lives of its military and acts according to different principles - the statement said.

Recall

Ukrainian media outlets have come under a series of hostile hacker attacks. Representatives of Ukrayinska Pravda, Liga.net, Apostrophe, and Telegraph have contacted the CERT-UA computer emergency response team.

