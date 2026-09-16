The Central Election Commission registered Dmytro Vydolob as a member of parliament

The Central Election Commission recognized Dmytro Vydolob as elected and registered him as a Member of Parliament of Ukraine from the "Servant of the People" party, UNN reports, citing the CEC.

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As is known, on September 4, 2026, the Central Election Commission recognized Andrii Misiats as elected as a Member of Parliament of Ukraine. However, within the period stipulated by law, he submitted a statement to the Commission declining the parliamentary mandate. Accordingly, the CEC recognized Andrii Misiats as a person who had not acquired parliamentary powers.

At the same time, the Commission recognized Dmytro Vydolob as elected and registered him as a Member of Parliament of Ukraine, elected in the snap elections of Members of Parliament of Ukraine held on July 21, 2019, in the nationwide multi-member electoral district, from the political party "Servant of the People." Dmytro Vydolob was included on the electoral list of this party under No. 168.

The CEC added that he will acquire parliamentary powers from the moment he takes the oath in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

Two MPs from "Servant of the People," Zhupanin and Shypailo, have resigned their mandates