The case involving the embezzlement of millions at the Ministry of Justice has been sent to court — who is among the accused

$44.830.1550.700.02
ukenru
02:16 PM • 3730 views
"There is no financial gap" - EU made a new statement regarding funding for Ukraine
12:27 PM • 13895 views
The Russian Federation is planning hybrid operations on the territory of the EU and NATO — the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine named the likely targets and warned its partners
12:14 PM • 14059 views
The Metro is ready to resume traffic on the Southern Bridge during a “yellow” alert — the Mayor of Kyiv named the condition
10:21 AM • 17805 views
EU allocated €2.9 billion to Ukraine and emphasized reforms for further payments - Zelenskyy responded
October 2, 08:33 AM • 22117 views
Zelenskyy reported that Putin lifted restrictions on strikes, and Russia intensified attacks on civilian targets - FT
Exclusive
October 2, 08:25 AM • 19769 views
Regular power outages in Ukraine — will there be a blackout this year?
October 2, 08:09 AM • 16395 views
Ukraine submitted law on national minorities, Hungary approved it: more achieved than under the Orbán government in 10 years
October 2, 06:52 AM • 20438 views
Up to 1,000 missiles, drones and bombs: Russia plans the "most powerful blow" in an attempt to "freeze" Ukraine - NYT
October 2, 06:37 AM • 17520 views
Trump administration is redirecting aid under the Ukraine law to Latin America - WP
October 2, 05:55 AM • 16172 views
Kyiv continues to be attacked by Russians: there is one dead and injured people, traffic on the bridges has been restrictedPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+15°
1.9m/s
40%
762mm
Popular news
The court extended the preventive measures for Odrex doctors accused of medical negligenceOctober 2, 07:15 AM • 31561 views
Top 10 Comedies for the Weekend: Films That Will Help You Relax and Have a LaughPhotoOctober 2, 08:07 AM • 37532 views
A new trailer for the film "Scrooge and the Spirits of Christmas" starring Johnny Depp has been releasedVideoOctober 2, 08:29 AM • 25940 views
Halle Berry's ex-husband accused the actress of abusing their 12-year-old son10:25 AM • 18397 views
Ukraine is preparing to resume flights, but domestic airlines may not wait for it10:40 AM • 19165 views
Publications
Kickbacks through charitable foundations: the ESBU is investigating a scheme involving the purchase of medical equipment, in which Bogomolets National Medical University figures12:36 PM • 11396 views
Ukraine is preparing to resume flights, but domestic airlines may not wait for it10:40 AM • 19172 views
Top 10 Comedies for the Weekend: Films That Will Help You Relax and Have a LaughPhotoOctober 2, 08:07 AM • 37540 views
The court extended the preventive measures for Odrex doctors accused of medical negligenceOctober 2, 07:15 AM • 31567 views
International Coffee Day: the history of the holiday, the origin of the beverage, and the arrival of coffee in UkraineOctober 1, 02:54 PM • 59089 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Belarus
Volyn Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In Cairo, a mural depicting Black Tutankhamun and Nefertiti was painted over02:15 PM • 2618 views
In Russia, Kanye West’s sold-out concerts were canceled due to complaints about the show and the “glorification of Hitler”01:15 PM • 6234 views
Halle Berry's ex-husband accused the actress of abusing their 12-year-old son10:25 AM • 18403 views
A new trailer for the film "Scrooge and the Spirits of Christmas" starring Johnny Depp has been releasedVideoOctober 2, 08:29 AM • 25945 views
Top 10 Comedies for the Weekend: Films That Will Help You Relax and Have a LaughPhotoOctober 2, 08:07 AM • 37540 views
Actual
Film
Dassault Rafale
ChatGPT
Social network
Bild

The case involving the embezzlement of millions at the Ministry of Justice has been sent to court — who is among the accused

Kyiv • UNN

 • 604 views

The case concerning the Ministry of Justice’s procurements at inflated prices has been referred to court. Six officials and company executives are among the accused.

The case involving the embezzlement of millions at the Ministry of Justice has been sent to court — who is among the accused
Illustrative photo

The indictment in the case involving the misappropriation of funds belonging to the Ministry of Justice during the procurement of services for upgrading a hardware-and-software complex and 1,285 multifunctional devices has been sent to court. This was reported by the press service of the SAPO, according to UNN

The defendants include:

  • the former State Secretary of the Ministry of Justice;
    • the head and deputy head of departments of the Ministry of Justice;
      • the beneficial owner and two executives of a private company.

        As part of the pre-trial investigation conducted by NABU detectives, it was established that the company's beneficial owner devised a criminal scheme involving officials of the Ministry of Justice in order to misappropriate public funds during procurement procedures.

        "First episode: officials of the Ministry of Justice amended the estimate for 2021, while executives of the private company organized the preparation of technical specifications for upgrading the hardware-and-software complex, including specific requirements for the equipment's characteristics that ensured this particular company would win the tenders. In addition, it was found that the cost of the services indicated in the company's commercial proposals had been significantly inflated," the SAPO stated. 

        To create the appearance that the tender process was lawful, the individuals involved another private company; however, its tender proposal was deemed less commercially attractive. Implementation of this scheme caused losses of more than UAH 10 million to the Ministry of Justice.

        "Second episode: in order to procure multifunctional devices, officials of the Ministry of Justice arranged for the relevant amendments to be made to the estimate for 2021. Subsequently, to establish an inflated expected procurement value, requests for commercial proposals were sent to the private company and other companies identified in advance, and the necessary responses were obtained. To create the appearance of competition, the participants in the scheme ensured the formal participation in the tender of another enterprise, whose tender proposal was deemed less commercially attractive than that of the controlled company. As a result, the Ministry of Justice purchased multifunctional devices at an inflated price, and the state lost more than UAH 8.9 million," the SAPO added. 

        The perpetrators transferred the money obtained in this way to the accounts of business entities showing signs of being fictitious.

        The individuals' actions were classified under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. One of the private company's executives was additionally charged under Part 2 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, while the head of a department of the Ministry of Justice was charged under Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

        It will be recalled 

        NABU and the SAPO completed the pre-trial investigation in the case concerning the alleged misappropriation of public funds during procurements by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine. 

        Pavlo Bashynskyi

        Crimes and emergencies
        Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
        Ministry of Justice of Ukraine
        National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine