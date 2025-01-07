The Cabinet of Ministers introduces a new format of industrial sites - eco-industrial parks

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 55407 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 149110 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128360 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135911 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134582 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 172098 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110837 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164815 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104496 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113969 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131623 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130495 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 42643 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 100585 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 102817 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 149140 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 172115 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 164833 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192542 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181730 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130495 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131623 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143202 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134797 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151962 views
The Cabinet of Ministers introduces a new format of industrial sites - eco-industrial parks

The Cabinet of Ministers introduces a new format of industrial sites - eco-industrial parks

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24177 views

The government approved a draft law introducing the concept of an “eco-industrial park”. The new model envisages the use of alternative energy sources and rational resource management.

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a draft law on the introduction of the concept of an "eco-industrial park," which will become an innovative format for industrial sites where businesses will use alternative energy sources. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

"Today we have adopted several decisions aimed at implementing the Made in Ukraine policy. We are submitting a draft law to the Verkhovna Rada to introduce the concept of an eco-industrial park. This will be an innovative format of industrial sites where businesses will use alternative energy sources, take a rational approach to waste management and optimize the use of water resources," Shmyhal said.

Addendum

Taras Melnychuk, the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, said that the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the draft law "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine on Improving the Functioning of Industrial Parks and Introducing an Eco-Industrial Park Model in Ukraine.

In particular, the document clarifies requirements for documents, procedures, rights and obligations, and relations between industrial parks' entities in the process of creating and operating industrial parks.

Introduces the concept of "industrial park" by simplifying the terminology (instead of "industrial (industrial) park"). The list of economic activities that may be carried out on the territory of an industrial park, as well as those that are prohibited in an industrial park, has been clarified.

The Law also introduces the concepts of "eco-industrial park" and "industrial symbiosis within an industrial park". In addition, the Law establishes the powers of the authorized state body to determine an industrial park included in the Register of Industrial Parks as an eco-industrial park in accordance with the procedure established by the CMU, and defines the list of grounds for the authorized body to decide to deprive an industrial park of the status of an eco-industrial park.

It is envisaged that the selection of the territory for the eco-industrial park shall be carried out taking into account the priority of environmental safety, conservation and development of protected areas and objects.

Recall

The government has included in the Register of Industrial Parks - Myronivka Park in Kyiv region. There will be 100 industrial parks in Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

