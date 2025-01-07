The Cabinet of Ministers introduces a new format of industrial sites - eco-industrial parks

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a draft law on the introduction of the concept of an "eco-industrial park," which will become an innovative format for industrial sites where businesses will use alternative energy sources. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

"Today we have adopted several decisions aimed at implementing the Made in Ukraine policy. We are submitting a draft law to the Verkhovna Rada to introduce the concept of an eco-industrial park. This will be an innovative format of industrial sites where businesses will use alternative energy sources, take a rational approach to waste management and optimize the use of water resources," Shmyhal said.

Addendum

Taras Melnychuk, the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, said that the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the draft law "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine on Improving the Functioning of Industrial Parks and Introducing an Eco-Industrial Park Model in Ukraine.

In particular, the document clarifies requirements for documents, procedures, rights and obligations, and relations between industrial parks' entities in the process of creating and operating industrial parks.

Introduces the concept of "industrial park" by simplifying the terminology (instead of "industrial (industrial) park"). The list of economic activities that may be carried out on the territory of an industrial park, as well as those that are prohibited in an industrial park, has been clarified.

The Law also introduces the concepts of "eco-industrial park" and "industrial symbiosis within an industrial park". In addition, the Law establishes the powers of the authorized state body to determine an industrial park included in the Register of Industrial Parks as an eco-industrial park in accordance with the procedure established by the CMU, and defines the list of grounds for the authorized body to decide to deprive an industrial park of the status of an eco-industrial park.

It is envisaged that the selection of the territory for the eco-industrial park shall be carried out taking into account the priority of environmental safety, conservation and development of protected areas and objects.

Recall

The government has included in the Register of Industrial Parks - Myronivka Park in Kyiv region. There will be 100 industrial parks in Ukraine.