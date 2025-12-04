The Cabinet of Ministers changed the rules for allocating educational subventions for schools with a small number of students

The government has approved new, softer rules for financing small schools. They define the minimum number of students required to receive an educational subvention and will allow more institutions to retain state funding. This was reported by the Ministry of Education, writes UNN.

To calculate the minimum enrollment of an educational institution receiving an educational subvention, the norm of the Law of Ukraine "On Complete General Secondary Education" regarding the minimum number of students in a class — 5 students — was taken. - the report says.

Based on this figure, the minimum number of students in lyceums (institutions up to 11(12) grades) and gymnasiums (institutions up to 9 grades) was calculated.

Accordingly, from September 1, 2026, educational subventions will not be provided to general secondary education institutions where:

fewer than 60 students — for general secondary education institutions with grades 1–12;

fewer than 55 students — for general secondary education institutions with grades 1–11;

fewer than 45 students — for general secondary education institutions with grades 1–9 or 5–11(12).

The norms do not apply to primary and special schools.

The purpose of the adopted decision: to relax the requirement regarding the number of students in small schools to receive funds from the educational subvention.

It should be noted that education in larger schools, as a rule, is more effective due to the availability of teachers of various subjects, better equipment, and the ability to offer various forms of work (group interaction, project-based learning, etc.) - added the Ministry of Education.

At the same time, the decision takes into account current legislation regarding class occupancy.

