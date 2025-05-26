The Austrian Chancellor stated that the EU's asylum rules are outdated and need revision

$41.500.00
How to save on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating
Exclusive
06:37 AM • 7638 views

How to save on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
06:19 AM • 17825 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 33845 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 48736 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

May 24, 04:10 PM • 205406 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 08:00 AM • 311785 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 353891 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 194067 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 120123 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 111427 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

"We are not expecting a miracle": Ukraine prepares for Russia's summer offensive - Financial Times

May 25, 09:37 PM • 41924 views

"I don't understand what the hell happened to him": Trump is unhappy with putin's actions in Ukraine

May 25, 10:41 PM • 75126 views

Russian Federation attacks of 1,000 drones per day may become a reality, Ukraine will have to reduce the use of air defense - The Economist

May 25, 11:39 PM • 43475 views

Medvedev published a map with a threat that almost all of Ukraine could become a "buffer zone"

May 26, 12:32 AM • 43698 views

ISW: Russia's only chance for victory in the war is the cessation of Western aid to Ukraine

01:38 AM • 38288 views
Publications

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 311785 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 353891 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 312213 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 403747 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 482303 views
Actual people

Vitalii Kim

Igor Klymenko

Rustem Umerov

Oleh Syniehubov

Keith Kellogg

Actual places

Kyiv

Kharkiv Oblast

Kyiv Oblast

Mykolaiv

Sumy Oblast

UNN Lite

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 123023 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 205406 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 68170 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 64390 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 68233 views
The Austrian Chancellor stated that the EU's asylum rules are outdated and need revision

Kyiv • UNN

 • 426 views

Christian Stocker believes that the current EU rules are outdated and contribute to radicalization. Austria is taking measures to limit the right of refugees to family reunification.

The Austrian Chancellor stated that the EU's asylum rules are outdated and need revision

The new Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker has called for a review of the European Union's current asylum rules, saying they no longer reflect reality and are contributing to the rise of radical right-wing sentiment among voters. This is reported by the Financial Times, writes UNN.

Details

It is reported that Christian Stocker, leader of the center-right People's Party (ÖVP), said his three-party coalition aims to restore "stability" and "satisfaction" in a country that has not yet recovered from the historic victory of the far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ) in last year's parliamentary elections.

According to him, Austria is among a "growing group of countries that are actually dealing with this issue (reform of asylum in the EU - ed.) very deeply, and we all agree that the laws we have now no longer correspond to their original intention."

We need to go back to the roots of what this law means so that it can be applied to those who need it

- added Stocker.

According to reports, Stocker's government has taken operational measures to address public concerns about immigration, limiting the right of refugees to bring their children and close family members.

Austria argues that EU rules on family reunification have sparked a wave of youth crime and have led to schools being unable to cope with the influx of children who do not speak German.

Austria may participate in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine - Minister of Defense19.05.25, 05:09 • 22027 views

However, human rights activists argue that the government is exaggerating the scale of the problem and that it has no reason to declare a state of emergency in the field of public order that would allow it to deviate from EU asylum law.

Stocker denied that he was simply adopting the anti-immigrant FPÖ's policies, saying that the restrictions bear the "signature" of his party and are supported by other members of the coalition.

65-year-old Stocker has been sharply criticized for trying to form a government with the far right after initially failing to reach an agreement with other centrist parties. During the election campaign, he condemned the hardline FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl as a threat to democracy and national security.

Stocker, an unremarkable conservative who has been a local politician in the northeastern city of Wiener Neustadt for 35 years, said he "understands" the criticism.

He hoped that Kickl would be able to "rethink himself" in the coalition negotiations. However, the "horizon narrowed with each of our conversations," and it became clear that he was "more interested in destroying than in actually improving something that might have been wrong."

Kickl, a conspiracy theorist and participant in the anti-vaccination campaign, has steered his party in a more extreme direction. It still came first in the elections last September, with 29 percent of the vote, as voters turned away from the mainstream parties.

Despite the difficult coalition negotiations with Kickl, Stocker disagrees with the idea, which is still widespread in Germany and other European countries, that the mainstream parties should build a "wall" around far-right or national conservative parties and refuse to cooperate with them.

According to Stocker, each country has to solve this problem in its own way, noting that the FPÖ is part of the coalition governments of five of Austria's nine states.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that the new Austrian government is trying to address widespread concerns about immigration that have fueled support for the far right in the country.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

