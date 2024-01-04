The Air Force reports a missile fired in the direction of Kryvyi Rih

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports the detection of a missile heading in the direction of Kryvyi Rih, UNN reports.

Details

"Attention! A missile for Kryvyi Rih!" the Ukrainian Air Force said in a Telegram post.

An air alert has been declared in the Dnipropetrovs'k region.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Armed Forces stated that enemy tactical aviation activity was observed in the southeast. And warned of the threat of the use of aviation weapons.