The 20th Recruitment Center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was opened in Mukachevo

A recruiting center for the Ukrainian army has been opened in Mukachevo, Zakarpattia region, the twentieth center to be opened in Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

It is the second center in Zakarpattia after Uzhhorod, which was inaugurated today at 2 Dukhnovycha Square, in the premises of the Mukachevo ASC. It offers a wide range of vacancies - from "combat" to "rear" positions for both men and women.

The opening of this center in Mukachevo is an important step in strengthening the defense capabilities of our country. Recruiters will be working here to provide information and assistance to all those wishing to join the ranks of the Armed Forces. We give everyone the opportunity to choose their place in the ranks of the Defense Forces of our country, - said Oleksii Bezhevets, the authorized representative of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on recruitment.

The Center offers vacancies in a variety of areas, including cooks, drivers, repairmen, construction workers, shooters, snipers, operators of various types of weapons and equipment, as well as positions that are popular among women, such as accountants, clerks, human resources and medical professionals.

Recall

An army recruitment center is an ASC building where a person can come and ask all questionsabout military service. The task is to create a network of recruiting centers throughout Ukraine.