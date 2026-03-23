Teenagers detained in Poltava for preparing a terrorist attack against Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel

In Poltava, law enforcement officers thwarted an attempted terrorist attack against Ukrainian military personnel – two minors who acted on the instructions of Russian special services were detained, UNN reports with reference to the SBU.

Details

According to the investigation, the suspects manufactured an improvised explosive device, which they planned to plant under a Ukrainian military vehicle.

Then, Russian special services planned to remotely activate the bomb when Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers approached the mined vehicle.

SBU officers uncovered the enemy's intentions in advance and detained the agents in a hotel room where they were equipping the IED — the agency reported.

It was established that two 16-year-old local residents were involved in the task. They came to the attention of Russian special services through Telegram channels looking for "easy money."

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After recruitment, the teenagers received detailed instructions on how to make explosives from improvised materials. The next step was to identify the parking location of a military vehicle and coordinate it with the handler.

During searches, the detainees had a ready-to-use explosive device seized, as well as mobile phones with evidence of cooperation with the enemy.

The suspects have already been notified of suspicion under articles related to preparing a terrorist act and intentional destruction of property.

The perpetrators face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property — the SBU noted.

The operation was carried out by SBU officers in Poltava region jointly with the National Police under the procedural guidance of the prosecutor's office.

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