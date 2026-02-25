TCR serviceman stabbed during document check in Kryvyi Rih

$43.260.03
09:16 AM • 492 views
Umerov to meet with US envoys on February 26, trilateral meeting with Russia expected in early March - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
09:09 AM • 1010 views
Helper or trap: how AI affects critical thinking and human psychology
08:12 AM • 3514 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko sent materials to the ICC regarding Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine
06:19 AM • 3512 views
Trump mentioned Ukraine in Congress: US "working very hard" to end the war
February 24, 06:45 PM • 14285 views
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
February 24, 06:34 PM • 23540 views
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
February 24, 06:23 PM • 19946 views
Energy "Ramstein" meeting to be held in March - Shmyhal
February 24, 05:32 PM • 19461 views
UN General Assembly supports Ukraine's resolution on lasting peacePhoto
Exclusive
February 24, 04:08 PM • 16685 views
Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI
February 24, 03:23 PM • 15818 views
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
Rubrics
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Popular news
Witkoff: no peace agreement can be reached until Ukrainians feel that the war could repeat itselfFebruary 24, 11:31 PM • 12322 views
Russia at the UN Security Council: Europe is not inclined to support trilateral negotiations on resolving the "Ukrainian crisis"February 25, 12:08 AM • 8896 views
Russians are buying real estate near military facilities in Europe - The TelegraphFebruary 25, 12:45 AM • 10979 views
Germany will not boycott the opening of the Paralympics due to the participation of Russians and BelarusiansFebruary 25, 01:19 AM • 5748 views
Kyiv will never agree to territorial concessions to Russia - Ukraine at the UN Security CouncilFebruary 25, 02:32 AM • 6944 views
Publications
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 30688 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 41237 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 58977 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 76248 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 78796 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Steve Witkoff
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Iran
State Border of Ukraine
UNN Lite
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 10196 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 13988 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 16497 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 21504 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 30283 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
Heating
The Diplomat
Social network

TCR serviceman stabbed during document check in Kryvyi Rih

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1860 views

In Kryvyi Rih, a conscript who was on the wanted list stabbed a TCR serviceman. The victim was hospitalized, and his condition is stable.

TCR serviceman stabbed during document check in Kryvyi Rih

In Kryvyi Rih, during a document check, a TCR serviceman was stabbed by a man, the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

The TCR reported an extraordinary incident that occurred during the performance of servicemen's legal duties.

On February 24, 2026, in the city of Kryvyi Rih, a notification group, together with the national police, stopped a citizen to check military registration documents and found out that this conscript was a violator of military registration and was wanted. During the conversation with the detainee, "concerned citizens" interfered with state activities in the field of mobilization training. As a result of aggressive actions, one of the servicemen received a stab wound.

- reported the TCR.

According to the report, the injured serviceman was promptly hospitalized. "He is currently receiving the necessary medical care. His condition is stable," the TCR noted.

There were no other victims in this offense, as stated.

"We emphasize: any manifestations of aggression against representatives of the Armed Forces are unacceptable. Every serviceman who works as part of notification groups performs a state task. Forceful opposition to the legitimate activities of the army is a direct encroachment on the stability of the country's defense," the TCR indicated.

Man opened fire on TCC servicemen in Lutsk25.02.26, 05:43 • 4172 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies