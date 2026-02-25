TCR serviceman stabbed during document check in Kryvyi Rih

In Kryvyi Rih, during a document check, a TCR serviceman was stabbed by a man, the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

The TCR reported an extraordinary incident that occurred during the performance of servicemen's legal duties.

On February 24, 2026, in the city of Kryvyi Rih, a notification group, together with the national police, stopped a citizen to check military registration documents and found out that this conscript was a violator of military registration and was wanted. During the conversation with the detainee, "concerned citizens" interfered with state activities in the field of mobilization training. As a result of aggressive actions, one of the servicemen received a stab wound. - reported the TCR.

According to the report, the injured serviceman was promptly hospitalized. "He is currently receiving the necessary medical care. His condition is stable," the TCR noted.

There were no other victims in this offense, as stated.

"We emphasize: any manifestations of aggression against representatives of the Armed Forces are unacceptable. Every serviceman who works as part of notification groups performs a state task. Forceful opposition to the legitimate activities of the army is a direct encroachment on the stability of the country's defense," the TCR indicated.

