Tatarstan declared an alarm due to drones: explosions reported near the Alabuga SEZ

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

During the alarm in Tatarstan, explosions were heard for the second time this week near the enterprise where Russians produce "Shaheds." Russian authorities are imposing restrictions on flights in the region.

Tatarstan declared an alarm due to drones: explosions reported near the Alabuga SEZ

The Telegram channel ASTRA reports that a drone attack has been recorded in Tatarstan. Local residents in chats are writing about a series of explosions in the Yelabuga, Nizhnekamsk, and Almetyevsk districts. UNN reports this.

Details 

The SEZ "Alabuga" zone is considered particularly dangerous, where drone production enterprises are located – including "Shaheds". The distance to the nearest cities: 10 km from Yelabuga, 25 km from Naberezhnye Chelny, 40 km from Nizhnekamsk.

A "Carpet" plan has been introduced at Nizhnekamsk (Begishevo) airport. Local eyewitnesses report hearing explosion sounds, which likely belong to the operation of air defense systems. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation confirmed the downing of one drone over the territory of Tatarstan.

Recall

Earlier, on November 28, UNN reported a large-scale fire on the territory of the Alabuga SEZ, covering an area of about 5000 sq.m, where combat drones are also produced.

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Shahed-136