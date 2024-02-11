Syrskyi introduces the new Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the personnel

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, introduced the Commander of the Land Forces, Lieutenant-General Oleksandr Pavliuk, to the personnel. This was reported by the press service of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports .

You and I were a big family in the Army. I continue to be united with you. The war has shown that everything we did, including training, exercises and the measures taken on the eve of the invasion, were not in vain. When the President asked me who would command the Land Forces, I had no other candidates, - said the Commander-in-Chief during the presentation.

Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk thanked the Commander-in-Chief for his trust and for the work done to protect the country. He expressed confidence that mutual support is the key to strengthening the army and bringing the Victory closer.

We will do our best to be a support for you. So that you can always count on the Land Forces. Together, we are the strength and the key to Ukraine's victory," the general said in his address to the Commander-in-Chief and the personnel, in his address to the Commander-in-Chief and to the personnel, said Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk.

On February 11, Zelenskiy appointed Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk as the new commander of the Land Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.