Switzerland's largest airport cancels restrictions on liquids in hand luggage

December 6, 09:02 AM • 11536 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM • 20424 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 22561 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 33152 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 43094 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM • 33329 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 62061 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 38811 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 36946 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 47440 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
What will happen to Putin's arrest warrant if peace talks succeed: ICC clarificationDecember 6, 06:31 AM • 5796 views
Ukrainians will be without electricity longer today: after a massive Russian attack, Ukrenergo increased the volume of blackoutsDecember 6, 08:30 AM • 10062 views
Everything depends on Russia's readiness: the State Department made a statement after the meeting of representatives of Ukraine and the United StatesDecember 6, 10:17 AM • 9304 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP left without external power supply overnight - IAEA11:02 AM • 5468 views
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers advice12:23 PM • 9912 views
Publications
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers advice12:23 PM • 10058 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 29733 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 44785 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 62058 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 54856 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Ihor Klymenko
Rafael Grossi
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Fastiv
United States
State Border of Ukraine
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 25192 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 33566 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 35566 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 49538 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 48637 views
The Diplomat

Switzerland's largest airport cancels restrictions on liquids in hand luggage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

From summer 2026, Zurich Airport will lift restrictions on the volume of liquids in hand luggage thanks to new scanners. Up to 2 liters of liquid will be allowed, and electronic devices and liquids will not need to be removed from luggage.

Switzerland's largest airport cancels restrictions on liquids in hand luggage

From summer 2026, the largest airport in Switzerland, Zurich, will lift restrictions on the amount of liquid that can be carried on board. This was reported by "European Pravda" with reference to Swissinfo, writes UNN.

Details

The new security rules at Zurich Airport became possible due to the introduction of new scanners with improved ability to detect and recognize objects.

Thanks to the new scanners, liquids and electronic devices can be left in luggage instead of being presented separately during security checks.

While currently liquids can be transported in containers up to 100 ml, from summer, when all scanners at Zurich Airport are replaced with new ones, liquids can be transported in containers up to 2 liters.

This is a big step forward in screening technology

- Reto Lanz, deputy head of airport security, told reporters.

In addition, another innovation awaits travelers: after passing through the checkpoint at Zurich Airport, containers with hand luggage are automatically returned to the departure point.

Hand luggage - free for everyone: the European Parliament is preparing revolutionary changes for air passengers24.06.25, 15:31 • 4078 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Technology
Switzerland