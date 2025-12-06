Switzerland's largest airport cancels restrictions on liquids in hand luggage

From summer 2026, the largest airport in Switzerland, Zurich, will lift restrictions on the amount of liquid that can be carried on board. This was reported by "European Pravda" with reference to Swissinfo, writes UNN.

Details

The new security rules at Zurich Airport became possible due to the introduction of new scanners with improved ability to detect and recognize objects.

Thanks to the new scanners, liquids and electronic devices can be left in luggage instead of being presented separately during security checks.

While currently liquids can be transported in containers up to 100 ml, from summer, when all scanners at Zurich Airport are replaced with new ones, liquids can be transported in containers up to 2 liters.

This is a big step forward in screening technology - Reto Lanz, deputy head of airport security, told reporters.

In addition, another innovation awaits travelers: after passing through the checkpoint at Zurich Airport, containers with hand luggage are automatically returned to the departure point.

