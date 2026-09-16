Sweden expels an employee of the Iranian embassy

$44.640.0251.510.01
ukenru
01:42 PM • 672 views
The U.S. attorney general refused to investigate a Russian oligarch’s financing of Trump’s son’s wedding
12:49 PM • 2840 views
Russians strike Sumy with guided aerial bombs: six injured
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 8200 views
Autumn fogs are coming to Ukraine — nights will become cooler, while days will still indulge us with warmth
10:42 AM • 17046 views
The EU is preparing record support for Ukraine amid a harsh winter: how it will help Kyiv
09:12 AM • 27468 views
Budget Gap in 2027: How Much Ukraine Is Short Of and Where They Will Look for the Money
08:35 AM • 17231 views
There will be no new fines for speeding: Parliament rejected the bill
September 16, 06:33 AM • 20712 views
Russian drone strikes scheduled bus in Nikopol district: five killed, seven woundedPhoto
Exclusive
September 16, 06:01 AM • 33327 views
Will the delay in the Odrex case have consequences for the lawyers?
September 16, 04:58 AM • 20759 views
"Hellish" sanctions against Russia have moved closer to passage in the U.S. — only the final vote remains
September 16, 04:45 AM • 18472 views
German hospitals prepare for drone warfare and mass casualties; the Bundeswehr expects up to 1,000 wounded daily
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+22°
1.3m/s
36%
749mm
Popular news
How many troops and pieces of equipment Russia lost in a day – General Staff dataPhotoSeptember 16, 04:08 AM • 18153 views
Iranian strikes caused the United States $3.7 billion in equipment losses, with nearly 60 aircraft damaged – photos have emergedPhotoSeptember 16, 04:30 AM • 4888 views
From foil to fishing nets: how completely ordinary household items found their role in the warSeptember 16, 06:59 AM • 26797 views
Aviation under pressure: unfounded interpretation of aviation leasing taxation threatens budget revenues10:00 AM • 20172 views
Europe strengthens its defense – Ursula von der Leyen explained what will changePhoto11:06 AM • 13156 views
Publications
Europe strengthens its defense – Ursula von der Leyen explained what will changePhoto11:06 AM • 13399 views
Aviation under pressure: unfounded interpretation of aviation leasing taxation threatens budget revenues10:00 AM • 20417 views
Budget Gap in 2027: How Much Ukraine Is Short Of and Where They Will Look for the Money09:12 AM • 27468 views
From foil to fishing nets: how completely ordinary household items found their role in the warSeptember 16, 06:59 AM • 27035 views
Will the delay in the Odrex case have consequences for the lawyers?
Exclusive
September 16, 06:01 AM • 33327 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Serhiy Marchenko
Gitanas Nausėda
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Germany
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Mad Men" star Jon Hamm will become a father at 55; his wife made her first public appearance showing her pregnancySeptember 16, 12:06 AM • 33707 views
Steve Carell was named one of Hollywood’s most attractive mature men — the actor reacted to his new statusSeptember 15, 11:07 PM • 33747 views
Chuck Norris, Robert Redford and the star of "Buffy" were "forgotten" at the "2026 Emmys"September 15, 10:05 PM • 31834 views
Kelly Osbourne said she would never reconcile with her older sister and explained whySeptember 15, 09:06 PM • 32093 views
Eurovision 2027: Ukraine has begun accepting applications for the national selectionSeptember 15, 11:29 AM • 48680 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
MIM-104 Patriot
Sukhoi Su-24

Sweden expels an employee of the Iranian embassy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 584 views

Sweden summoned Iran's ambassador and demanded that the diplomat leave the country. The ministry did not specify the reason for the decision.

Sweden expels an employee of the Iranian embassy

On Wednesday, Sweden’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs said it had summoned Iran’s ambassador and demanded that an employee of the Iranian embassy in Stockholm leave the country over activities incompatible with the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

In its statement, the ministry did not specify what activities it was referring to.

The Vienna Convention sets out the rules and privileges of diplomatic missions.

Iran executed a Swedish citizen on charges of spying for Israel18.03.26, 18:19 • 5017 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Reuters
Stockholm
Sweden
Iran