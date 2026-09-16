Sweden expels an employee of the Iranian embassy
Kyiv • UNN
Sweden summoned Iran's ambassador and demanded that the diplomat leave the country. The ministry did not specify the reason for the decision.
On Wednesday, Sweden’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs said it had summoned Iran’s ambassador and demanded that an employee of the Iranian embassy in Stockholm leave the country over activities incompatible with the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, UNN reports, citing Reuters.
In its statement, the ministry did not specify what activities it was referring to.
The Vienna Convention sets out the rules and privileges of diplomatic missions.
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