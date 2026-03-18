Iran executed a Swedish citizen on charges of spying for Israel

On Wednesday, the Iranian regime executed a Swedish citizen accused of espionage. This was stated in a statement by the Swedish Minister for Foreign Affairs, as reported by UNN.

"It is clear to us that the judicial process that led to the execution of a Swedish citizen was not legally sound," said Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard. "Sweden will continue to condemn serious human rights violations in Iran."

In the statement, Sweden did not name the citizen. However, Iranian state media identified him as Kourosh Keyvani, arrested last year and accused of "cooperating with intelligence and spying for the Israeli government."

"Sweden has repeatedly raised this issue at various levels with Iranian representatives since the arrest in June 2025. During these contacts, we emphasized that Sweden expects a fair trial for our citizen and that he will not be sentenced to death," Stenergard's statement said.

Amnesty International reveals threat of execution for 30 activists in Iran

Addendum

According to CNN, Keyvani held dual citizenship — Swedish and Iranian. He became the third person executed by Iran for espionage in 2026. According to the Norway-based monitoring group Iran Human Rights, at least 13 people were executed on similar charges last year.

Hundreds of Iranians remain on death row, many of whom are considered political prisoners. Many have not yet been sentenced and may face execution.

"The death penalty is an inhumane, cruel and irreversible punishment. Sweden, along with the rest of the EU countries, condemns its use under any circumstances," added the Swedish Foreign Minister.