Svitolina started WTA 1000 tournament in Montreal with a victory against a "neutral" player

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina won her opening match against "neutral" Kamilla Rakhimova and advanced to the third round of the WTA 1000 tournament in Canada, writes UNN with reference to "Big Tennis of Ukraine".

Elina Svitolina (Ukraine, 10) won her second-round match against Kamilla Rakhimova (-, Q) with a score of 7:5, 6:2.

The Ukrainian tennis player spent an hour and a half on the court. Svitolina almost lost the first set, leading 5:1, after which she lost four games in a row, but she managed to win the next two.

It is noted that Elina won her first victory in Montreal since 2018, when she reached the semifinals there.

The Ukrainian's next opponent will be Anna Kalinskaya (-), whom she defeated in two previous encounters. This year they met at the WTA 1000 tournament in Dubai.