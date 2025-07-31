Svitolina started WTA 1000 tournament in Montreal with a victory against a "neutral" player

$41.790.01
48.220.47
ukenru
04:00 AM • 6524 views
The Rada will consider today the presidential bill on NABU and SAPO
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 118804 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 70734 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
Exclusive
July 30, 10:44 AM • 108528 views
Spokesperson for the OSOU "Khortytsia" answered whether Pokrovsk is surrounded by Russians
July 30, 09:50 AM • 79738 views
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
July 30, 09:57 AM • 81313 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
July 30, 09:53 AM • 130033 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
July 30, 06:09 AM • 54837 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 77674 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 67494 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
2m/s
93%
745mm
Popular news
Russian attack on Kyiv: a team of medics is heading to Solomyanskyi districtJuly 30, 09:41 PM • 18552 views
This is Putin's response to Trump's deadline: Kellogg's daughter reacted to the massive attack on KyivJuly 30, 10:54 PM • 49513 views
Air raid alert sounded for the second time overnight in Kyiv: Russia launched missiles01:49 AM • 15860 views
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv: 20 injured, entrance destroyed, and schools damaged03:22 AM • 16701 views
Another 1070 occupiers, a tank, and 16 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy losses04:50 AM • 11066 views
Publications
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 118743 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's ImageJuly 30, 02:00 PM • 101622 views
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in JulyPhotoJuly 30, 12:32 PM • 125755 views
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guideJuly 30, 10:22 AM • 169481 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitionsJuly 30, 09:53 AM • 130031 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Roksolana Pidlasa
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Canada
White House
The State of Palestine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 75225 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 145036 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 204461 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchVideoJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 252128 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 184915 views
Actual
Cruise missile
Unmanned aerial vehicle
TikTok
Truth Social
Spotify

Svitolina started WTA 1000 tournament in Montreal with a victory against a "neutral" player

Kyiv • UNN

 • 262 views

Elina Svitolina defeated Kamilla Rakhimova at the WTA 1000 tournament in Canada. The Ukrainian tennis player advanced to the third round, where she will face Anna Kalinskaya.

Svitolina started WTA 1000 tournament in Montreal with a victory against a "neutral" player

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina won her opening match against "neutral" Kamilla Rakhimova and advanced to the third round of the WTA 1000 tournament in Canada, writes UNN with reference to "Big Tennis of Ukraine".

Details

Elina Svitolina (Ukraine, 10) won her second-round match against Kamilla Rakhimova (-, Q) with a score of 7:5, 6:2.

The Ukrainian tennis player spent an hour and a half on the court. Svitolina almost lost the first set, leading 5:1, after which she lost four games in a row, but she managed to win the next two.

It is noted that Elina won her first victory in Montreal since 2018, when she reached the semifinals there.

Addition

The Ukrainian's next opponent will be Anna Kalinskaya (-), whom she defeated in two previous encounters. This year they met at the WTA 1000 tournament in Dubai.

Julia Shramko

Sports