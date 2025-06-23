Sviatoshyn Metro Station: Exit No. 8 to Chornobaivska Square has resumed operations

Sviatoshyn metro station has resumed operation via exit No. 8 after a night Russian attack. This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv Metro, writes UNN.

Sviatoshyn metro station: exit No. 8 to Chornobaivska Square has resumed its operation. At the same time, due to severe damage, the elevator near the station has been sent for repairs. - the report says.

The metro stated that they would announce the resumption of its work additionally.

Addition

On the night of June 23, Russia launched a combined attack on Kyiv. As a result of the enemy shelling, one of the exits from Sviatoshyn metro station was damaged.

Reminder

The number of casualties from the night Russian attack on Kyiv increased to eight people. Enemy strikes damaged residential buildings, office premises, business centers, and cars in several districts of the capital.