Sustainable agribusiness is a smart investment

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive
06:29 AM • 23241 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
06:08 AM • 34583 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 102049 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 150482 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 164917 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 101002 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 96831 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 100207 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 66828 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 78488 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Publications
Exclusives
The Houthis threaten a complete air blockade of Israel by attacking airports

May 4, 11:54 PM • 18355 views

In Russia, they complain about a UAV attack on Moscow, Domodedovo airport is closed

May 5, 01:07 AM • 22292 views

Presidential elections in Romania: who is advancing to the second round

May 5, 01:25 AM • 13559 views

Oil prices collapsed amid OPEC+'s acceleration in production increase

05:19 AM • 16921 views

Israel has approved the intensification of hostilities against Hamas and the mobilization of reservists

07:29 AM • 12083 views
Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

06:29 AM • 23248 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
Exclusive

06:08 AM • 34597 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 164930 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 77404 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 107907 views
Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

08:45 AM • 16 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

08:03 AM • 3566 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

07:50 AM • 4182 views

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

May 4, 04:24 PM • 17755 views

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM • 35647 views
Sustainable agribusiness is a smart investment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

Ukraine has a chance to become a leader in agricultural transformations in Eastern Europe, combining potential, modern practices and environmental responsibility.

Sustainable agribusiness is a smart investment

Economics, ecology and efficiency can and should coexist, because sustainable agribusiness is not about "less profit for the sake of the environment", but about smart investments that bring benefits both now and in the future.

This opinion was expressed by Viktoriya Nagirnyak, head of the social compliance and sustainable practices expertise group of MHP, in an article on AgroPortal.ua.

According to her, Ukraine, as part of the European agricultural landscape, has a unique chance not only to join the new agricultural policy, but also to become a leader in transformations in Eastern Europe: "A smart combination of our potential, modern practices, environmental protection and social responsibility can not only increase competitiveness, but also become a new model for the countries of the region."

In turn, independent expert Vladyslav Sedyk adds that the EU has finally realized that they have over-regulated farming within the framework of the implementation of green initiatives, and it has become unprofitable. However, a sustainable approach, on the contrary, can be a competitive advantage. And Ukraine has every chance to outpace Europe in the implementation of modern solutions and become an example for European colleagues.

Thanks to less state regulation of the industry, Ukraine has an advantage in implementing modern solutions. However, as of now, it remains unclear to the Ukrainian agricultural producer which initiatives within the Green Deal revision will be changed. We are integrating into the European community and must maintain a balance so as not to implement what Europeans will abandon. Therefore, we have the opportunity to learn from other people's mistakes.

— he notes.

With the right approach, focused on innovation, European agriculture can create a sustainable and stable food system for the future, adds Petra Laux, Chief Sustainability Officer and Head of Sustainable Crop Protection and Corporate Affairs at Syngenta Group.

She believes that it is necessary to focus on three key areas so that farmers have access to a diverse and effective set of tools and can respond to the dual challenge: increasing productivity while improving environmental results.

We are talking about biocontrol, in particular, the EU needs special legislation to speed up the approval of biological products for the protection of plants from pests and diseases, as well as new genomic techniques that can provide farmers with high-yielding varieties and hybrids resistant to climate change faster, reducing breeding cycles from 10 to several years.

"And the digitalization of agriculture. Technologies like CROPWISE are transforming agriculture with AI, remote monitoring and data analytics, enabling more accurate and sustainable farming practices," summarizes Petra Laux.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Economy
Ukraine
