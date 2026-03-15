Sunny and without precipitation: what will the weather be like in Ukraine in mid-March
Kyiv • UNN
On Sunday, temperatures in Ukraine are expected to reach up to 13 degrees Celsius, with no precipitation. In Kyiv and the region, the air will warm up to 12 degrees with partly cloudy weather.
On Sunday, March 15, partly cloudy weather is expected over most of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
According to forecasters, no precipitation is expected in any of Ukraine's regions on Sunday.
Wind is south-easterly, easterly, 7-12 m/s, with gusts of 15-20 m/s in the south-east of the country. Daytime temperature is 8-13° Celsius.
In Kyiv and the region, partly cloudy weather is expected on March 15, with no precipitation. Air temperature +10°...+12°.
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