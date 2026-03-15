Sunny and without precipitation: what will the weather be like in Ukraine in mid-March

On Sunday, March 15, partly cloudy weather is expected over most of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, no precipitation is expected in any of Ukraine's regions on Sunday.

Wind is south-easterly, easterly, 7-12 m/s, with gusts of 15-20 m/s in the south-east of the country. Daytime temperature is 8-13° Celsius. - the report says.

In Kyiv and the region, partly cloudy weather is expected on March 15, with no precipitation. Air temperature +10°...+12°.

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