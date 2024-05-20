Summer school for students to create AI solutions to fight fake news will be launched

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 81545 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107424 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150277 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154309 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250547 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174193 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165445 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148343 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226013 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113062 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 40141 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 32132 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64470 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 32683 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58581 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250547 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226013 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212071 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237814 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224609 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 81515 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58563 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64454 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112947 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113844 views
Summer school for students to create AI solutions to fight fake news will be launched

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15987 views

The summer school is organized to teach students how to create artificial intelligence solutions to combat disinformation, propaganda narratives, and fake news from Russia, as well as to develop drones and software.

Ukraine will open a summer school for students to create an AI solution to combat disinformation, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

Fedorov pointed out that the modern war is not only on the battlefield, but also in the information space, so it is important to effectively counter Russian IPSO and fakes. "Artificial intelligence helps to monitor huge amounts of data in real time and identify propaganda narratives. There should be more such AI solutions to counter the enemy," the official said.

"To do this, we are organizing a summer school on artificial intelligence in the defense sector together with top universities. Participants will be able to learn how to monitor disinformation using neural networks. Other areas of the school include the creation of drones and drone software. In the final round, the teams will create their own models to combat fakes and ISIS and pitch them to the judges," said Fedorov.

According to him, the school will take place in late June. Participants will learn more about the time and place of the school before the event.

"If you are a student of a Ukrainian higher education institution, register for the summer school by May 26 and create an effective AI solution to protect the country in the information space," Fedorov said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyTechnologies

