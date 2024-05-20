Summer school for students to create AI solutions to fight fake news will be launched

Ukraine will open a summer school for students to create an AI solution to combat disinformation, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

Fedorov pointed out that the modern war is not only on the battlefield, but also in the information space, so it is important to effectively counter Russian IPSO and fakes. "Artificial intelligence helps to monitor huge amounts of data in real time and identify propaganda narratives. There should be more such AI solutions to counter the enemy," the official said.

"To do this, we are organizing a summer school on artificial intelligence in the defense sector together with top universities. Participants will be able to learn how to monitor disinformation using neural networks. Other areas of the school include the creation of drones and drone software. In the final round, the teams will create their own models to combat fakes and ISIS and pitch them to the judges," said Fedorov.

According to him, the school will take place in late June. Participants will learn more about the time and place of the school before the event.

"If you are a student of a Ukrainian higher education institution, register for the summer school by May 26 and create an effective AI solution to protect the country in the information space," Fedorov said.