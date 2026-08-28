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"Such statements should lead to the issuance of an ICC arrest warrant" - Foreign Ministry responds to words of the Russian State Duma deputy speaker

Kyiv • UNN

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Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi condemned the calls by Russian State Duma Deputy Speaker Tolstoy. He said that such statements should lead to the issuance of an ICC arrest warrant.

"Such statements should lead to the issuance of an ICC arrest warrant" - Foreign Ministry responds to words of the Russian State Duma deputy speaker

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reacted to yet another statement from Moscow by Russian State Duma Deputy Speaker Pyotr Tolstoy, UNN reports.

Such statements by a Russian official calling for war crimes and demanding intolerable living conditions for the civilian population should result in the ICC issuing an arrest warrant. As for "raised hands" — the only reason to raise them is to show Tolstoy and his fellow war criminals the middle finger

- Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi wrote on X.

He was reacting to a report that Russian State Duma Deputy Speaker Pyotr Tolstoy had called for Ukrainian cities to be bombed in order to demoralize civilians until they "come out with their hands raised." 

Julia Shramko

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