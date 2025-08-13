Such issues are resolved at the level of leaders: Zelenskyy on the territorial integrity of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that issues of Ukraine's territorial integrity are, in the end, resolved at the level of country leaders. Zelenskyy made this statement during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, as reported by a UNN correspondent.

It seems to me that the success of any negotiations depends primarily on the outcome and the mood. Currently, our mood is absolutely united, and it was very positive just now. All partners demonstrated one voice, one desire, one principle, and one vision. This mood is already an important step forward. As for the historical significance of the moment, I wouldn't want to use very loud words right now – let's wait for the result. In any case, key issues… regarding our principles, regarding our territorial integrity, are ultimately resolved at the level of leaders. It is impossible to resolve this without Ukraine, and, by the way, everyone also supports this. - said Zelenskyy.

President Zelenskyy stated that his position on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas has not changed, based on the Constitution of Ukraine. He emphasized that the issue of territorial integrity is complex and cannot ignore the will of the people.