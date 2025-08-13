$41.430.02
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Exclusive
02:07 PM • 13858 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
01:29 PM • 19815 views
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Exclusive
12:02 PM • 43078 views
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
Exclusive
August 13, 10:06 AM • 50266 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 92564 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
August 13, 09:00 AM • 46495 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 80876 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?
August 13, 06:18 AM • 82209 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super Cup
August 13, 06:01 AM • 36174 views
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
Such issues are resolved at the level of leaders: Zelenskyy on the territorial integrity of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2240 views

President Zelenskyy stated that issues of Ukraine's territorial integrity are resolved at the level of country leaders. He emphasized that it is impossible to resolve this without Ukraine.

Such issues are resolved at the level of leaders: Zelenskyy on the territorial integrity of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that issues of Ukraine's territorial integrity are, in the end, resolved at the level of country leaders. Zelenskyy made this statement during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, as reported by a UNN correspondent.

It seems to me that the success of any negotiations depends primarily on the outcome and the mood. Currently, our mood is absolutely united, and it was very positive just now. All partners demonstrated one voice, one desire, one principle, and one vision. This mood is already an important step forward. As for the historical significance of the moment, I wouldn't want to use very loud words right now – let's wait for the result. In any case, key issues… regarding our principles, regarding our territorial integrity, are ultimately resolved at the level of leaders. It is impossible to resolve this without Ukraine, and, by the way, everyone also supports this.

- said Zelenskyy.

Earlier

President Zelenskyy stated that his position on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas has not changed, based on the Constitution of Ukraine. He emphasized that the issue of territorial integrity is complex and cannot ignore the will of the people.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine