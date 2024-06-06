Strikes on the Kerch ferry complicated logistics of the Russian army-British intelligence

Ukrainian strikes on the Russian ferry crossing in the occupied Crimea near Kerch have seriously complicated their logistics, in particular for military purposes. This is stated in the intelligence report, which was published by the British Defense Ministry, reports UNN.

Details

British intelligence notes that ferries were almost certainly the main method of rail transportation of Russian fuel and ammunition to Crimea, given the strict security measures on the Kerch Bridge.

Analysts at the British Defense Ministry believe that this strike almost certainly created temporary interruptions in logistics for the needs of the Russian army and, possibly, also the supply of fuel to Crimea.

Russia will almost certainly have to replace the rail ferry as soon as possible, which is likely to affect its broader logistics operations at sea, or it will have to risk loosening security measures and using the railway bridge to transport fuel and explosive cargo. The Ukrainian strike on ferry crossings and the subsequent strike on an oil depot nearby once again highlights the vulnerability of the Kerch Strait, despite Russia's significant investment in security measures and air defense., - the message says.

