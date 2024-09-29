Strike in Zaporizhzhia: a woman is rescued from the rubble of a high-rise building

In Zaporizhzhia, a woman was rescued from the rubble of a high-rise building destroyed by a Russian attack and taken to a hospital, RMA head Ivan Fedorov said on Sunday, UNN reports .

Rescuers pulled a woman out from under the rubble of the high-rise building and took her to the hospital. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance - Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

Earlier UNN reportedthat six people were wounded in the enemy's strikes on Zaporizhzhia on the night of September 29, and there may be people under the rubble. The Russian army hit the city more than 10 times.