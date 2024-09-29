Strike in Zaporizhzhia: a woman is rescued from the rubble of a high-rise building

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 94301 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 106701 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 172140 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 140628 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 144721 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139641 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 184584 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112130 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 174886 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104775 views

Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

February 28, 06:21 PM • 44182 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 114288 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 63721 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 70146 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 37178 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 172138 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 184583 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 174884 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 202181 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 191043 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 143194 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143075 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147701 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139059 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155871 views
Strike in Zaporizhzhia: a woman is rescued from the rubble of a high-rise building

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17309 views

Rescuers pulled a woman out of the rubble of a multi-storey building destroyed by a Russian strike in Zaporizhzhia. Russia has conducted more than 10 strikes on the city.

In Zaporizhzhia, a woman was rescued from the rubble of a high-rise building destroyed by a Russian attack and taken to a hospital, RMA head Ivan Fedorov said on Sunday, UNN reports .

Rescuers pulled a woman out from under the rubble of the high-rise building and took her to the hospital. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance

- Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

Earlier UNN reportedthat six people were wounded in the enemy's strikes on Zaporizhzhia on the night of September 29, and there may be people under the rubble. The Russian army hit the city more than 10 times. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
ivan-fedorov-politykIvan Fedorov
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

