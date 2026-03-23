Stay calm, keep moving - Ukrzaliznytsia responded to a possible Russian strike on the Kyiv railway station
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrzaliznytsia urged to remain calm amid reports of a possible attack on the station. The company continues to operate despite the facility's status as a constant target for Russia.
Ukrzaliznytsia, commenting on information regarding a possible Russian strike on the Kyiv railway station, stated that the station has been a target for 1489 days, adding that UZ continues to operate, UNN reports.
Details
"The 1489th day of the full-scale war, when the Kyiv railway station was a key target. We remain calm and focused. We continue to move," Ukrzaliznytsia wrote.
Context
Telegram channels claim that Russia intends to strike the main railway station in Kyiv.
Recall
The Russian armed attack once again affected the Ukrainian railway. During the evacuation of passengers on the Odesa railway, one of the conductors died. In addition, one of the passengers sustained injuries of moderate severity.