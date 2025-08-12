$41.390.07
Exclusive
August 11, 04:37 PM • 49046 views
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Exclusive
August 11, 02:46 PM • 95294 views
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
August 11, 12:35 PM • 148737 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 10:23 AM • 118937 views
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Exclusive
August 11, 09:52 AM • 87182 views
Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closedPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 07:41 AM • 130193 views
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditionsPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 06:00 AM • 129432 views
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17Photo
August 11, 05:15 AM • 106832 views
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
August 10, 08:18 AM • 74077 views
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM • 126580 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin and Trump's negotiations might end with
Stavropol Krai under UAV attack: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 452 views

On the night of August 12, Stavropol Krai was subjected to a massive drone attack. After the UAVs were shot down, explosions were heard, and smoke and fires were visible.

Stavropol Krai under UAV attack: what is known

In the Stavropol Krai, on the night of Tuesday, August 12, a UAV attack is ongoing. Residents report loud sounds of explosions after drones were shot down, and also see smoke and fires at the sites where the drones fell, UNN reports, citing Russian media.

Details

On the night of August 12, in Stavropol, Russian air defense forces are repelling massive drone attacks. After being shot down, a series of powerful explosions are heard, and thick smoke and flames are visible.

Dear compatriots! A UAV threat has been declared in the Stavropol Krai. Follow the announcements. For assistance, contact the single emergency services phone number - 112

wrote the governor of Stavropol Krai, Vladimir Vladimirov.

According to Russian media, on August 10, the longest UAV attack threat was also declared in Stavropol and Nevinnomyssk.

Recall

On the night of August 10, unknown drones attacked the Saratov region of the Russian Federation, causing explosions and a fire near an oil refinery. One person died, there are injured, and one UAV fell in a residential yard.

Veronika Marchenko

WarNews of the World