Stavropol Krai under UAV attack: what is known

In the Stavropol Krai, on the night of Tuesday, August 12, a UAV attack is ongoing. Residents report loud sounds of explosions after drones were shot down, and also see smoke and fires at the sites where the drones fell, UNN reports, citing Russian media.

Details

On the night of August 12, in Stavropol, Russian air defense forces are repelling massive drone attacks. After being shot down, a series of powerful explosions are heard, and thick smoke and flames are visible.

Dear compatriots! A UAV threat has been declared in the Stavropol Krai. Follow the announcements. For assistance, contact the single emergency services phone number - 112 wrote the governor of Stavropol Krai, Vladimir Vladimirov.

According to Russian media, on August 10, the longest UAV attack threat was also declared in Stavropol and Nevinnomyssk.

Recall

On the night of August 10, unknown drones attacked the Saratov region of the Russian Federation, causing explosions and a fire near an oil refinery. One person died, there are injured, and one UAV fell in a residential yard.

In Tatarstan, the "Carpet" regime was introduced due to the threat of drones: it is reported that a plant producing "Shaheds" is under attack