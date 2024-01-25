STATE BORDER GUARD SERVICE: 50% of passenger traffic falls on Ukraine's border with Poland

The Polish direction remains the busiest on the Ukrainian border, with checkpoints between Ukraine and Poland accounting for up to 50% of passenger traffic. However, there are currently no queues at the border. This was announced during a telethon by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, UNN reports.

In general, 50% of passenger traffic falls on this section (the border with Poland - ed.) and there is, of course, a need for additional checkpoints - Demchenko said.

A representative of the Border Guard Service noted that all checkpoints on the western border that were blocked on the territories of neighboring countries have been unblocked, and there are no queues.

"Currently, passenger traffic has dropped, with an average of 70,000 people crossing the border per day - both exiting and entering. During the Christmas and New Year holidays, passenger traffic was around 100 thousand and could reach 140 thousand people per day. With the decrease in passenger traffic, we do not record queues of cars at the border. And recently, we have unblocked the checkpoints that were blocked on the territory of neighboring countries for the movement of freight transport. Therefore, at the moment, we do not observe any queues of trucks in the neighboring countries where the blocking took place. Let me remind you that these are the territories of Poland and Romania for trucks traveling towards Ukraine," said Demchenko.

Recall

On January 16, Polish carriers, who had been blocking some checkpoints on the Polish-Ukrainian border since November, reached an agreement with the government on "certain conditions" and announced that they were suspending their protest. The carriers then ended the blockade of the border.

Polish protesters declare that if the authorities do not fulfill their conditions by March 1, they will return to blockading the Polish-Ukrainian border.