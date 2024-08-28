SSO “canceled” Russian electronic warfare complex “Sapphire” in Kursk region: video shown

Operators of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine "canceled" the Russian electronic warfare system "Sapphire" in Kursk region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Operators of Ukraine's Air Defense and Space Forces have captured a Russian Sapfir electronic warfare system in the Kursk region. Our warriors discovered the electronic warfare station while conducting reconnaissance of the area under enemy control. The damage was caused by attack UAVs, which destroyed the Sapphire electronic warfare system, and the enemy suffered losses in killed and wounded," the Armed Forces reported.

Russian Su-25 "landed" with anti-aircraft gun in the Kramatorsk direction - OSGT "Khortytsia"