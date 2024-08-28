Russian Su-25 "landed" with anti-aircraft gun in the Kramatorsk direction - OSGT "Khortytsia"
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian military destroyed a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in Donetsk region. This is another success of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in countering enemy air forces in the combat zone in eastern Ukraine.
The Ukrainian military destroyed a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in the Kramatorsk sector, according to a Telegram post by the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops, UNN reports.
Another Russian Su-25 burns down in the steppes of Ukrainian Donbas. In the Kramatorsk sector, our military shot down a Russian Su-25 aircraft that was trying to shell the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces
The anti-aircraft gunners of the 28th separate mechanized brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign have, as indicated, downed another Su-25 with an accurate shot from an anti-aircraft gun.
