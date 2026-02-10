Spielberg's new alien film to be released on June 12: starring Blunt and O'Connor

Legendary director Steven Spielberg, who has won all major EGOT film awards, is preparing to premiere his new alien film. This was reported by UNN with reference to Gizmodo.

Details

So, it is known that the main roles in the film are played by the famous British actress Emily Blunt and BAFTA award winner Josh O'Connor.

Spielberg, who became famous for the films "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial", "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" and "Jaws", will once again immerse viewers in the world of alien contact. The plot of the new film tells about the moment when humanity first learns about the existence of aliens, and shows how much this news changes the lives of people on Earth.

"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super Bowl

The first teaser has already intrigued fans, and the new trailer, timed to the Super Bowl, reveals even more details - from exciting special effects to dramatic plot twists. It is known that Steven Spielberg personally came up with the story and directed the film, returning to the format of big summer blockbusters, which he previously brought to a new level.

McG's Film with Chris Pratt Reveals Release Date and First Stills

In addition to Blunt and O'Connor, British actor Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, and Colman Domingo star in "Day of Truth." The film will premiere on June 12, and audience expectations around the world are already incredibly high.

Spielberg's new film is already being called one of the main cinematic events of the summer, and its appearance on the big screens promises a combination of drama, intense action, and Spielberg's signature approach to the story of encountering the unknown.

The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America