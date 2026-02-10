$43.050.09
Heraskevych reminded the world about athletes killed by Russia with portraits on his helmet: Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian athlete
08:00 PM • 7734 views
EU prepares sanctions against Georgian and Indonesian ports for cooperation with Russia's "shadow fleet" - media
07:32 PM • 10046 views
Tuesday and Wednesday, due to low temperatures, will proceed according to complex schedules - Shmyhal
06:49 PM • 10537 views
Zelenskyy stated that documents on security guarantees are ready
February 9, 06:25 PM • 11494 views
EU prepares a range of options for enshrining Ukraine's membership in a future peace agreement - Media
Exclusive
February 9, 04:18 PM • 13720 views
Kyiv received 9 MW of backup power capacity: what does this give the city and how long will it last?
Exclusive
February 9, 03:20 PM • 15801 views
Antidepressants without myths: what kind of medication it is, who really needs it, and why you shouldn't be afraid of it
February 9, 08:22 AM • 26983 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
February 9, 07:43 AM • 43511 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 42584 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
Spielberg's new alien film to be released on June 12: starring Blunt and O'Connor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

Steven Spielberg's new alien film, starring Emily Blunt and Josh O'Connor, will be released on June 12. The film will tell the story of humanity's first contact with aliens and its consequences.

Spielberg's new alien film to be released on June 12: starring Blunt and O'Connor

Legendary director Steven Spielberg, who has won all major EGOT film awards, is preparing to premiere his new alien film. This was reported by UNN with reference to Gizmodo.

Details

So, it is known that the main roles in the film are played by the famous British actress Emily Blunt and BAFTA award winner Josh O'Connor.

Spielberg, who became famous for the films "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial", "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" and "Jaws", will once again immerse viewers in the world of alien contact. The plot of the new film tells about the moment when humanity first learns about the existence of aliens, and shows how much this news changes the lives of people on Earth.

"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super Bowl

The first teaser has already intrigued fans, and the new trailer, timed to the Super Bowl, reveals even more details - from exciting special effects to dramatic plot twists. It is known that Steven Spielberg personally came up with the story and directed the film, returning to the format of big summer blockbusters, which he previously brought to a new level.

McG's Film with Chris Pratt Reveals Release Date and First Stills

In addition to Blunt and O'Connor, British actor Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, and Colman Domingo star in "Day of Truth." The film will premiere on June 12, and audience expectations around the world are already incredibly high.

Spielberg's new film is already being called one of the main cinematic events of the summer, and its appearance on the big screens promises a combination of drama, intense action, and Spielberg's signature approach to the story of encountering the unknown.

The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America

Culture
Director
Film