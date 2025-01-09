ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Specialization of judges to consider crimes committed by the military will be introduced in courts

Specialization of judges to consider crimes committed by the military will be introduced in courts

Kyiv  •  UNN

 24468 views

The Rada has passed a bill to specialize judges in war crimes trials. Local and appellate courts will have judges with special training for such cases.

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted as a basis a draft law that provides for the introduction of specialization of judges in local general courts and courts of appeal to consider crimes committed by the military. This was reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the card of the bill No. 10301.

Details

"No. 10301 - to introduce in local general courts and courts of appeal the specialization of judges in criminal proceedings in cases of military criminal offenses, criminal offenses against peace, human security and international law and order. As a basis (260)," Zheleznyak said.

The draft law supplements Article 18 of the Law "On the Judicial System and Status of Judges" with a provision that "local general courts and courts of appeal shall have specialization of judges in criminal proceedings against minors and specialization of judges in criminal proceedings in cases of military criminal offenses, criminal offenses against peace, human security and international law and order.

The judges authorized to conduct such criminal proceedings are elected from among the judges of the relevant court, or at the suggestion of any judge. They will be elected for a term not exceeding 5 years and may be re-elected.

Judges who will be able to conduct such criminal proceedings shall be selected as judges with experience in criminal proceedings. Such judges shall not be relieved of their duties as a judge of the relevant instance, but the exercise of such powers shall be taken into account in the distribution of court cases and shall have priority.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada did not support the draft law No. 12368 on the establishment of the Supreme Administrative Court with only 218 votes in favor. This is the second failure of the draft law, which is an IMF benchmark and should be adopted by the end of 2024.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

