SOB inspector seized weapons and stopped the conflict: law enforcement officers are working at the scene of the shooting in a Lviv school

$42.270.11
48.700.19
ukenru
Exclusive
07:12 AM • 14853 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
06:19 AM • 14913 views
Ukraine and US will continue working on a "refined" peace plan, Zelenskyy may visit the States this week - Reuters
06:00 AM • 16453 views
Scandal surrounding Odrex clinic: court to consider changing pre-trial detention for doctor whose actions are linked to patient's death
November 24, 12:17 AM • 22906 views
Geneva Talks: US and Ukraine Issue Joint Statement
November 23, 09:45 PM • 29948 views
CBS News: Zelenskyy may be invited to the US, but it all depends on the meeting in Geneva
November 23, 05:09 PM • 31800 views
"We have made very good progress and are moving towards a just and lasting peace": Yermak on the results of the meeting in GenevaVideo
November 23, 05:04 PM • 35791 views
Rubio announced the biggest breakthrough in negotiations since the process beganVideo
November 23, 05:00 PM • 26846 views
Ukraine announced electricity supply restrictions for November 24: outage schedules will be applied
November 23, 04:43 PM • 22853 views
European countries proposed changes to the US plan for Ukraine – Reuters
November 23, 02:50 PM • 20044 views
The draft joint document with the US, currently in its final stage, already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities – UmerovPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3.8m/s
73%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The number of dead and injured in Kharkiv has increased: the State Emergency Service showed footage of the consequences of the Russian UAV attackPhotoVideoNovember 23, 11:56 PM • 17559 views
"Birds of Madyar" attacked the "Brom" chemical plant and a power substation in Crimea: SBS commander showed videoVideoNovember 24, 01:04 AM • 15559 views
Everest is no longer the highest: scientists have found giant structures under the Earth that are 100 times taller than itPhotoNovember 24, 02:09 AM • 17961 views
Alcoholism in the Russian Armed Forces: Command sends drunk soldiers to the front lineNovember 24, 02:49 AM • 6872 views
German Chancellor rejects US idea of Russia rejoining G805:08 AM • 21630 views
Publications
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
Exclusive
07:12 AM • 14844 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 49877 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 127564 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 21, 05:13 PM • 90296 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 94827 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Germany
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 8108:11 AM • 2572 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office Records07:49 AM • 3346 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 35200 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 45881 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 47717 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Film
Series
Tesla Model Y

SOB inspector seized weapons and stopped the conflict: law enforcement officers are working at the scene of the shooting in a Lviv school

Kyiv • UNN

 • 310 views

In the Sykhiv district of Lviv, parents of students started a conflict with shooting on the school grounds. The SOB inspector intervened, seized the weapon, and the injured were hospitalized.

SOB inspector seized weapons and stopped the conflict: law enforcement officers are working at the scene of the shooting in a Lviv school

This morning, an incident occurred between two parents of students at a school in the Sykhiv district of Lviv. The conflict inside the institution escalated into a fight in the yard, during which one of the men fired shots from a traumatic weapon. This was reported by law enforcement officers of Lviv region, writes UNN.

Details

According to the police, a SOB inspector intervened, confiscated the weapon, and called an ambulance. The injured person was hospitalized, and both men received medical assistance.

Police investigators opened criminal proceedings under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and are establishing all the circumstances of the incident.

Recall

An incident occurred at Secondary School No. 13 in Lviv involving parents of elementary school students: one of the men pulled out an air pistol and fired four shots at another.

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergencies
Skirmishes
National Police of Ukraine
Lviv