SOB inspector seized weapons and stopped the conflict: law enforcement officers are working at the scene of the shooting in a Lviv school
In the Sykhiv district of Lviv, parents of students started a conflict with shooting on the school grounds. The SOB inspector intervened, seized the weapon, and the injured were hospitalized.
This morning, an incident occurred between two parents of students at a school in the Sykhiv district of Lviv. The conflict inside the institution escalated into a fight in the yard, during which one of the men fired shots from a traumatic weapon. This was reported by law enforcement officers of Lviv region, writes UNN.
According to the police, a SOB inspector intervened, confiscated the weapon, and called an ambulance. The injured person was hospitalized, and both men received medical assistance.
Police investigators opened criminal proceedings under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and are establishing all the circumstances of the incident.
