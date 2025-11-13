Smart Investments: Why Businesses Are Increasingly Choosing Used iPhones

$42.040.02
48.650.04
ukenru
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 1896 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
09:10 AM • 8458 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman
07:35 AM • 16521 views
Russia seeks to seize Pokrovsk to convince Trump to withdraw the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 20628 views
Gasoline prices: expert revealed whether to expect a price increase in the near future
November 13, 03:46 AM • 23523 views
Trump signed a bill ending the longest government shutdown in US history
November 13, 12:30 AM • 21843 views
US will encourage Russia to diplomacy and engagement with Ukraine for lasting peace - Rubio
November 12, 11:58 PM • 17957 views
G7 intensifies economic pressure on Russia and considers using frozen Russian assets - joint statement of foreign ministers
November 12, 03:53 PM • 54768 views
On Thursday, power will be cut almost throughout Ukraine for 24 hours - Ukrenergo
November 12, 03:00 PM • 78331 views
Energy Minister Hrynchuk resignsPhoto
November 12, 02:21 PM • 71861 views
Mindich's border crossing checked: State Border Guard Service says all documents were in order, no restrictions on his departure were imposed
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
War hits business: Russia faces systemic crisis of non-payments - CPDNovember 13, 01:33 AM • 19502 views
House of Representatives ends longest US government shutdownNovember 13, 02:05 AM • 29876 views
Ukrainian military showed the elimination of a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group in the Vovchansk directionVideoNovember 13, 02:38 AM • 26114 views
Pink Floyd founder Roger Waters accused Angelina Jolie of ignorance over her trip to UkraineNovember 13, 03:24 AM • 32364 views
Napoleon's diamond brooch, lost at Waterloo, sold for $4.4 millionPhoto06:58 AM • 6982 views
Publications
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 1858 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhoto10:59 AM • 3480 views
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?08:23 AM • 3146 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhotoNovember 12, 02:08 PM • 85357 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six monthsNovember 12, 11:10 AM • 103741 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Timur Mindich
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Crimea
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 43658 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 44229 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 34743 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 73547 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 73461 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Mushrooms
Gold
9K720 Iskander

Smart Investments: Why Businesses Are Increasingly Choosing Used iPhones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 566 views

An efficient business is not only about profit but also about the rational use of resources. More and more often, business people with strategic thinking choose powerful, reliable, prestigious smartphones, but without overpaying.

Smart Investments: Why Businesses Are Increasingly Choosing Used iPhones

For this reason, for many entrepreneurs who think in numbers but also do not forget about image, buying a used iPhone 16 Pro becomes a strategic decision.

Financial benefit without compromise

The new iPhone 16 Pro, which is currently one of the most powerful smartphones, costs more than many popular laptops, while prices for used devices are often 20-30% lower, and the technology itself retains all its inherent functionality.

This model was released last year and received a modern A18 Pro processor, which even in used devices retains its power. It is designed to work with complex programs, corporate applications, and CRM systems. Thanks to a 48 MP camera and smart technologies that improve image quality, the iPhone is suitable for video calls, shooting content for presentations and advertising.

The titanium body and stylish design add not only a premium look to the device but also reliability for everyday use.

Advantages of buying a used iPhone 16 Pro for business

By purchasing a used iPhone 16 Pro for business purposes, you can get a top-tier tool with flagship performance at a lower cost. And if it's a certified device purchased from an official electronics store, such as GRO, you can also count on the following advantages:

Device stability; image; quality and originality.

All used iPhones presented in the GRO store undergo expert inspection using special equipment and pre-sale preparation. Technical nuances affecting functionality are identified and eliminated. Only working devices that will not let down the new owner are included in the catalog.

Certified Apple technology in the business segment is always an additional plus to the image. Appearing at a business meeting or presentation with a powerful iPhone 16 Pro in hand adds confidence and increases trust in the company.

GRO sells only original Apple devices. Moreover, even used iPhones come with a warranty and service.

Buying an iPhone 16 Pro for business needs is not saving on technology, but a well-thought-out investment in powerful devices without overpaying. Especially if you buy from a reliable seller, such as the GRO online store.

Lilia Podolyak

Business News