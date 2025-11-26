Sloviansk under intensified attacks: Russians increasingly use Molniya UAVs – OVA

In Sloviansk, Donetsk region, the intensity of Russian attacks has sharply increased: the city is subjected to daily strikes by KABs and "Molniya" drones, leading to new destruction and injuries. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin, who also published a video, writes UNN.

Details

Filashkin stated that over the past week, the enemy has significantly intensified shelling of the city. According to him, "KAB and Molniya UAV attacks have become more frequent." Just yesterday, seven people were injured, and a total of 13 over the week, including two children.

A 13-year-old girl was evacuated to Kharkiv for specialized medical care. Most of the injured received outpatient care, three remain in the hospital

- noted the head of the OVA.

As a result of the strikes, seven infrastructure facilities were damaged, including three educational institutions. 47 residential buildings were also affected, 25 of which were destroyed during yesterday's attack by three FAB-250s.

Despite intense shelling, Sloviansk continues to live: utility services, transport, state and financial institutions operate in the city.

