Exclusive
02:29 PM • 6024 views
The Ministry of Health has the right to inspect the Odrex clinic: a lawyer explained why the patient's death is sufficient grounds for an unscheduled inspection
02:17 PM • 15632 views
2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chancesPhotoVideo
01:23 PM • 18837 views
Fire has no chance: Ukrainian company XENA sets a record in firefightingPhoto
11:49 AM • 21982 views
Can Ukraine continue to fight without American weapons? Politico answered
November 26, 10:00 AM • 16363 views
November 27 in Ukraine is expected to have a sharp contrast in temperatures: what weather to expect
Exclusive
November 26, 09:34 AM • 20911 views
Installing solar panels: do they help during power outages?
November 26, 08:59 AM • 33023 views
"Responsibility knows no exceptions": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the dismissal of 74 prosecutors after disability checks, a new case in court
November 26, 08:27 AM • 18922 views
Ministry of Energy: Russia attacked energy infrastructure in two regions, schedules - around the clock, three regions - on emergency blackouts
Exclusive
November 26, 07:00 AM • 31714 views
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartimePhoto
November 26, 06:31 AM • 17393 views
US peace plan for Ukraine based on Russian document - Reuters
Sloviansk under intensified attacks: Russians increasingly use Molniya UAVs – OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

The head of the Donetsk OVA, Filashkin, reported a difficult situation and frequent shelling of the city of Sloviansk, as well as an increase in the use of Molniya-type UAVs by the Russians.

Sloviansk under intensified attacks: Russians increasingly use Molniya UAVs – OVA

In Sloviansk, Donetsk region, the intensity of Russian attacks has sharply increased: the city is subjected to daily strikes by KABs and "Molniya" drones, leading to new destruction and injuries. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin, who also published a video, writes UNN.

Details

Filashkin stated that over the past week, the enemy has significantly intensified shelling of the city. According to him, "KAB and Molniya UAV attacks have become more frequent." Just yesterday, seven people were injured, and a total of 13 over the week, including two children.

Part. An enemy "Molniya" type drone hit a children's playground in Kharkiv

A 13-year-old girl was evacuated to Kharkiv for specialized medical care. Most of the injured received outpatient care, three remain in the hospital 

- noted the head of the OVA.

As a result of the strikes, seven infrastructure facilities were damaged, including three educational institutions. 47 residential buildings were also affected, 25 of which were destroyed during yesterday's attack by three FAB-250s.

Despite intense shelling, Sloviansk continues to live: utility services, transport, state and financial institutions operate in the city.

Part. Kharkiv was attacked by enemy FPV drones launched from a "Molniya" mother drone: five people were injured

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
Vadym Filashkin
Donetsk Oblast
Sloviansk
Kharkiv