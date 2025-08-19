$41.340.11
Sloviansk hit by Russian missile strike with two "Iskanders": one injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 958 views

Russian troops struck Sloviansk with two Iskander-M missiles, injuring one civilian woman. Her condition is assessed as moderately severe.

Sloviansk hit by Russian missile strike with two "Iskanders": one injured

Russian troops struck Sloviansk in Donetsk region with two Iskander-M missiles, reported on Tuesday the head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration Vadym Liakh on Facebook, writes UNN.

Yesterday, at 9:00 PM, the enemy attacked the city. They used 2 Iskander-M missiles. The industrial zone of the Lisnyi microdistrict. Unfortunately, one civilian woman was injured. She is currently in the hospital.

- wrote Liakh.

The head of the OVA reported that the woman is receiving all necessary assistance. Doctors assess her condition as moderately severe.

According to him, "also at night, Shahed-type UAV attacks outside the city were clearly audible."

Enemy attacked energy infrastructure in Poltava region: there are power outages19.08.25, 08:08 • 2744 views

