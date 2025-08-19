Sloviansk hit by Russian missile strike with two "Iskanders": one injured
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops struck Sloviansk with two Iskander-M missiles, injuring one civilian woman. Her condition is assessed as moderately severe.
Russian troops struck Sloviansk in Donetsk region with two Iskander-M missiles, reported on Tuesday the head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration Vadym Liakh on Facebook, writes UNN.
Yesterday, at 9:00 PM, the enemy attacked the city. They used 2 Iskander-M missiles. The industrial zone of the Lisnyi microdistrict. Unfortunately, one civilian woman was injured. She is currently in the hospital.
The head of the OVA reported that the woman is receiving all necessary assistance. Doctors assess her condition as moderately severe.
According to him, "also at night, Shahed-type UAV attacks outside the city were clearly audible."
