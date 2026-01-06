$42.290.12
Skiers in Switzerland honored the victims of the Crans-Montana tragedy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 278 views

At the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana, skiers honored the 40 dead and 119 injured in the fire by forming a heart in the snow. The prosecutor's office is investigating the management of the Le Constellation establishment.

Skiers in Switzerland honored the victims of the Crans-Montana tragedy

On the slopes of the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana, dozens of skiers held a memorial event for those killed in a massive fire that occurred on New Year's Eve. Participants formed a heart shape in the snow. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

40 people died in the fire at Le Constellation bar, and 119 more people were injured to varying degrees of severity.

The Swiss prosecutor's office has launched a criminal investigation. Investigative actions are being carried out against the management of Le Constellation to establish the causes of the fire and compliance with fire safety regulations. 

Sparklers on champagne bottles may have caused deadly resort fire in Switzerland02.01.26, 19:38 • 6621 view

Stepan Haftko

SocietyNews of the World
New Year
Switzerland