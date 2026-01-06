Skiers in Switzerland honored the victims of the Crans-Montana tragedy

On the slopes of the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana, dozens of skiers held a memorial event for those killed in a massive fire that occurred on New Year's Eve. Participants formed a heart shape in the snow. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

40 people died in the fire at Le Constellation bar, and 119 more people were injured to varying degrees of severity.

The Swiss prosecutor's office has launched a criminal investigation. Investigative actions are being carried out against the management of Le Constellation to establish the causes of the fire and compliance with fire safety regulations.

