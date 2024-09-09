Sibiga urges partners to buy weapons from Ukrainian manufacturers

Ukraine's new Foreign Minister, Andriy Sybiga, has called on international partners to buy weapons for the Ukrainian Armed Forces from Ukrainian manufacturers. According to him, this is the best way to increase military assistance to Ukraine. Sibiga wrote about this in the social network X, reports UNN.

The best way to increase military assistance to Ukraine now is to buy weapons for our soldiers from Ukrainian manufacturers. Our defense industry is developing rapidly and can produce much more with additional investment. It is also faster and cheaper for our partners - wrote Sibiga.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the start of underground production of weapons in Ukraine to protect soldiers in case of delays in supplies from partners. Ukraine is also developing its own drones and missiles, taking the war to Russian territory.