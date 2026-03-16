Shrapnel from Iranian missile attack fell near the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem

Shrapnel from intercepted missiles fell on the roof of the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate in Jerusalem, near the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. There are currently no casualties, but the Old City suffered a rare shelling during the recent war. This was reported by the Associated Press, writes UNN.

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Jerusalem's Old City, home to shrines sacred to Muslims, Christians, and Jews, suffered an unusual shelling during the attack. During previous rocket attacks from Iran — including the 12-day war — the city was largely unscathed, unlike neighboring cities such as Tel Aviv or Beersheba.

However, since the beginning of the latest hostilities, shrapnel has hit several objects near the Old City, including residential buildings in East Jerusalem, the main highway leading to the city, and a concert venue in West Jerusalem.

Israel reported the destruction of the Iranian leader's plane, which officials used to fly for weapons to 'axis' countries