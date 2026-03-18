Shot the ship's captain in Hola Prystan - Russian military sentenced to life imprisonment

Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

A serviceman of the aggressor country was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of a civilian in Hola Prystan, Kherson region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to the investigation, the occupier committed a war crime on the evening of November 1, 2022. He shot the captain of the tugboat RBT-1 "Rydsa" with automatic weapons.

The civilian vessel was transporting passengers from Kherson to Hola Prystan. The occupier opened targeted fire on people.

The tugboat captain received a bullet wound to the head and died on the spot. Other passengers of the vessel were not injured. The occupiers tried to cover up the crime and spread fakes about the alleged shelling of the tugboat by Ukrainian military personnel - according to the post of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The serviceman of the aggressor country was found guilty of violating the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder. This is provided for by Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 29 servicemen of the Russian Federation and accomplices of the aggressor country have already been convicted in the Kherson region for violating the laws and customs of war, and work to bring the perpetrators to justice continues. - said Oleksiy Butenko, head of the department for combating crimes committed in conditions of armed conflict of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Recall

On March 11, in Kherson, Russian troops hit a minibus with a drone, injuring 10 people, including a minor.