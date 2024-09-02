Shooting near Amurskyi residential complex in Kyiv: police report

A shooting occurred in Kyiv near the Amursky residential complex in the Holosiivskyi district. This was reported to the journalist of UNN by the Kyiv police.

When asked whether a shooting had occurred near the Amursky residential complex in Kyiv, the police responded: "Yes, law enforcement officers are at the scene, all the circumstances are being investigated.

The police said that there was a verbal conflict between the men, one of them pulled out a weapon and started shooting.

Addendum

In the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, an unidentified person shot a manwho was in a car parked on the street, and then fled.

Police: unidentified man opens fire on military in Lutsk, one wounded