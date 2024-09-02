Shooting near Amurskyi residential complex in Kyiv: police report
Kyiv • UNN
A shooting occurred in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv near the Amurskyi residential complex. After a verbal conflict, one of the men pulled out a weapon and opened fire, the police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.
A shooting occurred in Kyiv near the Amursky residential complex in the Holosiivskyi district. This was reported to the journalist of UNN by the Kyiv police.
When asked whether a shooting had occurred near the Amursky residential complex in Kyiv, the police responded: "Yes, law enforcement officers are at the scene, all the circumstances are being investigated.
The police said that there was a verbal conflict between the men, one of them pulled out a weapon and started shooting.
Addendum
In the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, an unidentified person shot a manwho was in a car parked on the street, and then fled.
