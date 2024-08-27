Police: unidentified man opens fire on military in Lutsk, one wounded

A shooting took place in Lutsk at night - an unknown person opened fire on the military, the military returned fire, one soldier was wounded, the police are investigating the circumstances, the Main Department of the National Police in Volyn region reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

The incident occurred last night in the regional center. Investigators opened criminal proceedings over the attempt on the life of a serviceman under Article 348 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

"An unidentified person opened fire with an unidentified weapon at the servicemen who were on duty at the post to protect the facility. The soldiers returned fire. One soldier was wounded and taken to the hospital. After the shootout, the unknown man fled," the police said.

It is stated that a special police operation has been launched, and the search for the offender is ongoing.

