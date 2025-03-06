Shooting after a traffic violation in Kharkiv: a criminal proceeding has been opened
Kyiv • UNN
In the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv, a military serviceman of the TCC fired several shots from a traumatic weapon while pursuing a citizen who was trying to escape. No one was injured.
A criminal proceeding has been initiated in Kharkiv due to an incident in the Saltivskyi district. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Police, as conveyed by UNN.
Details
During a joint patrol with representatives of the Territorial Center for Recruitment (TCR), police recorded a traffic violation by the driver of a Daewoo Lanos. To formalize administrative materials, the vehicle was stopped.
During the check, the driver ignored the law enforcement's demands to provide documents and attempted to flee. During the pursuit, one of the TCR servicemen fired several shots from traumatic weapons. Fortunately, there were no casualties. Currently, the details of the incident are being established, including the damage to the vehicle.
A forensic investigative group from the Kharkiv District Police Department No. 2 was working at the scene. Law enforcement seized material evidence and recorded the circumstances of the incident.
A criminal proceeding has been opened in this case under part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – hooliganism. The investigation is ongoing.
