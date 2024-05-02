Shmyhal: In March, the government raised a record amount of over $9 billion

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 100764 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111136 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153774 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157466 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253737 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174850 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165978 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148424 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227699 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113097 views

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 41138 views
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 23331 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 28370 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 34583 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 31958 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253737 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227699 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213545 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239197 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225837 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 100764 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 70910 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 77425 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113549 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114414 views
Shmyhal: In March, the government raised a record amount of over $9 billion

Shmyhal: In March, the government raised a record amount of over $9 billion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21374 views

Since the beginning of the year, Ukraine has attracted more than $12 billion in financial assistance, including a record $9 billion in March and €1.5 billion in April under the Extended Fund Facility for Ukraine.

In March, the Ukrainian government attracted a record amount of more than $9 billion, and in April Ukraine received another €1.5 billion under the Ukraine Facility, which makes a total of about $12 billion in financial assistance since the beginning of the year. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, reports UNN.

Held a meeting on financial and economic issues with the participation of the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Economy, the National Bank, the State Treasury and the NSSMC. He was informed about the current situation with the budget execution and the rhythm of the international financial aid. In March, the Government raised a record amount of over USD 9 billion. In April, we received another EUR 1.5 billion under the Ukraine Facility. In total, since the beginning of the year, Ukraine has already attracted about $12 billion in financial aid 

- Shmyhal said.

He added that the meeting also discussed ways to boost lending to private sector projects.

"I have heard the preliminary developments of the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Economy and the National Bank. I gave the task to speed up this work. The Government is focused on developing the domestic market and creating incentives for Ukrainian enterprises. We also discussed improving the financial capacity of the defense industry. The relevant decisions are being prepared," the Prime Minister said.

Time deposits in Ukrainian banks grew by almost 30%, of which 97% are deposits with maturities over three months. These funds can be used to develop lending.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
ministerstvo-finansiv-ukrainaMinistry of Finance of Ukraine
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

Contact us about advertising