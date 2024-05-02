Shmyhal: In March, the government raised a record amount of over $9 billion

In March, the Ukrainian government attracted a record amount of more than $9 billion, and in April Ukraine received another €1.5 billion under the Ukraine Facility, which makes a total of about $12 billion in financial assistance since the beginning of the year. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, reports UNN.

Held a meeting on financial and economic issues with the participation of the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Economy, the National Bank, the State Treasury and the NSSMC. He was informed about the current situation with the budget execution and the rhythm of the international financial aid. In March, the Government raised a record amount of over USD 9 billion. In April, we received another EUR 1.5 billion under the Ukraine Facility. In total, since the beginning of the year, Ukraine has already attracted about $12 billion in financial aid - Shmyhal said.

He added that the meeting also discussed ways to boost lending to private sector projects.

"I have heard the preliminary developments of the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Economy and the National Bank. I gave the task to speed up this work. The Government is focused on developing the domestic market and creating incentives for Ukrainian enterprises. We also discussed improving the financial capacity of the defense industry. The relevant decisions are being prepared," the Prime Minister said.

Recall

Time deposits in Ukrainian banks grew by almost 30%, of which 97% are deposits with maturities over three months. These funds can be used to develop lending.