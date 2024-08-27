Shmyhal: examination of damage to Okhmatdyt will be completed within a month
Kyiv • UNN
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the examination of the damage to the Okhmatdyt children's hospital caused by the Russian missile attack would be completed in a month. After that, a decision will be made on tenders and further steps.
An examination of the damage caused to the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital by a Russian missile attack will be completed within a month. This was stated by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, UNN correspondent reports.
Regarding Okhmatdyt... As of today, the damage is being examined... Therefore, the examination will be completed within one month, after which decisions will be made on tenders and further steps
NABU on the Okhmatdyt tender: we are studying the involvement of the investigated entities09.08.24, 11:57 • 16932 views
Addendum
On August 23, Health Minister Viktor Lyashko reportedthat the Okhmatdyt Reconstruction Council would hold an offsite meeting at the hospital with representatives of the Okhmatdyt - Healthy Childhood charity foundation to show step-by-step how the funds raised would be used.