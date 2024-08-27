Shmyhal: examination of damage to Okhmatdyt will be completed within a month

An examination of the damage caused to the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital by a Russian missile attack will be completed within a month. This was stated by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, UNN correspondent reports.

Regarding Okhmatdyt... As of today, the damage is being examined... Therefore, the examination will be completed within one month, after which decisions will be made on tenders and further steps - Shmyhal said.

Addendum

On August 23, Health Minister Viktor Lyashko reportedthat the Okhmatdyt Reconstruction Council would hold an offsite meeting at the hospital with representatives of the Okhmatdyt - Healthy Childhood charity foundation to show step-by-step how the funds raised would be used.