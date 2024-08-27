ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Shmyhal: examination of damage to Okhmatdyt will be completed within a month

Shmyhal: examination of damage to Okhmatdyt will be completed within a month

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 86600 views

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the examination of the damage to the Okhmatdyt children's hospital caused by the Russian missile attack would be completed in a month. After that, a decision will be made on tenders and further steps.

An examination of the damage caused to the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital by a Russian missile attack will be completed within a month. This was stated by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, UNN correspondent reports.

Regarding Okhmatdyt... As of today, the damage is being examined... Therefore, the examination will be completed within one month, after which decisions will be made on tenders and further steps

- Shmyhal said.

NABU on the Okhmatdyt tender: we are studying the involvement of the investigated entities09.08.24, 11:57 • 16932 views

Addendum

On August 23, Health Minister Viktor Lyashko reportedthat the Okhmatdyt Reconstruction Council would hold an offsite meeting at the hospital with representatives of the Okhmatdyt - Healthy Childhood charity foundation to show step-by-step how the funds raised would be used.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarEconomy

