Shmyhal announced the launch of the “Veteran+” application soon

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the Veteran+ application will soon be launched. Shmyhal said this during a government meeting, UNN reports.

Details

Another important aspect is the elimination of bureaucratic red tape through digitalization. The Army+ and Reserve+ apps have already been launched, and Veteran+ will soon follow. At the same time, we are implementing a new veteran policy. This includes new services and digital services for veterans, as well as maximum simplification of procedures. This means supporting veteran businesses and creating conditions for training in new professions with subsequent employment. This is treatment and rehabilitation. We rely on modern rehabilitation centers that will operate according to the best international standards - Shmyhal said.

Recall

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has announced the launch of the Veteran+ app , a service for providing public services to veterans that is being developed based on the best international practices.