NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
What happens to aviation equipment after it has "served its purpose" - expert comments
Massive "Reserve+" crash on June 26: Ministry of Defense announced when the situation will stabilize
Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
Discussed the purchase of American air defense systems and co-production of drones: Zelensky revealed details of the meeting with Trump
Putin will not attend the BRICS summit due to the ICC warrant - media
Trump believes Putin would like to get out of the war
NATO will support Ukraine on its irreversible path to Alliance membership - Rutte
Ukraine wants to increase defense spending by more than UAH 400 billion: the government has approved the draft law
Exclusive
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
The Guardian
Brent Crude
Anti-personnel mine
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Shell dismisses rumors of competitor BP takeover

Kyiv • UNN

 • 588 views

Shell Plc has denied rumors of plans to acquire BP Plc, stating that it has not considered or held negotiations regarding such a deal. Reports of a possible takeover emerged after BP's shares rose amid speculation about its transformation into a takeover target due to poor performance.

Shell dismisses rumors of competitor BP takeover

Shell Plc said it has no intention of making a bid to buy BP Plc, refuting reports on Wednesday that it was in active talks to acquire its British rival, UNN reports, citing Bloomberg.

Details

"In response to recent media speculation, Shell would like to clarify that it has not been actively considering making an offer to buy BP," the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Shell "has not approached BP and has not held any negotiations with it regarding a possible offer," according to a statement on Thursday. "It has no intention of making an offer," the statement said.

This announcement means that Shell is obliged to comply with the UK Takeover Code, which largely prohibits it from making an offer for six months, the publication writes. This period, it said, may end early in a limited number of exceptions, including if BP receives an offer from another bidder or proposes a new approach, or there is a "significant change" in circumstances.

There is growing speculation that BP, which is under strong pressure after years of poor performance and interference from a large activist shareholder, will become a takeover target. Its shares jumped in US trading after The Wall Street Journal reported that it was in talks with its larger rival.

But Shell quickly dismissed the report as "market speculation."

Addition

BP is struggling with a prolonged low level of profits, largely due to the net zero strategy chosen by former Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney. His successor, Murray Auchincloss, announced a "reset" in February that included a return to oil, a reduction in share buybacks and promises to sell assets.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Bloomberg L.P.
United Kingdom
United States
Tesla
